“He didn’t miss a shot” – Paige Spiranac names the best PGA Tour pro she’s played with

Paige Spiranac recently shared some of the best golfers she had played with. The American social media star took to her Instagram to answer her fan's intriguing questions.

A user asked her to share the memories of the best golfers she played with or against. Spiranac revealed three of her favourite golfers she competed with.

She said:

"There are three that really stand out to me. The first one is Jerry Kelly. I saw him shoot 59, was absolutely incredible. The second was with whom I played golf is Max Homa. He did not miss a shot. He shot like a 63 and then the last one is Kim. She was a junior golfer."

Paige Spiranac played golf with PGA Tour player Max Homa a few years ago. She shared a memory of playing with the star golfer in her interview on the Mission Curfew last year.

Speaking about Homa's game, Spiranac said that he never misses fairways. She said:

"I played with Max before and it's funny because he just doesn't miss fairways at all like, he'll be mad if it's like a yard or two off of a center line and the last time I played with him he just walked out and shot 62 like it was nothing and those guys are so good."

"He plays well"- When Paige Spiranac spoke about Max Homa's game

Max Homa is one of the most successful golfers on the PGA Tour. In 2022, Spiranac opened up about the golfer's skill in her interview with Mission Curfew.

She said that Homa is unstoppable on the golf course and can play well in Majors. She said:

"I think he's going to be unstoppable and we're starting to see that more, you know, when he won at rib and he just won again, I think he's going to compete really well at Majors because he plays well on you know big boy golf courses."

Homa turned professional in 2013 and has won eight professional events in his career. He has played in all four majors in his career with the best finish recorded at the Open Championship in 2023.

He finished T43 at the Masters earlier this year. Homa tied for 13th place at the PGA Championship and recorded a T47 finish at the US Open in 2022.

Max Homa has qualified for the 2023 Ryder Cup. He will represent the American team at the biennial event and play with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on September 29 and will have its final on October 1.