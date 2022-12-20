“He walked out and shot 62 like nothing” – Paige Spiranac on playing with Max Homa

Former golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac has been full of praise for PGA Tour player Max Homa's game. During her interview on the Missin Curfew podcast earlier this year, Spiranac was asked what she thought about Max Homa's game on the golf course and on Twitter.

Talking about Homa's golf game, the former pro said that it is very rare to see him missing fairways.

"I played with Max before and it's funny because he just doesn't miss fairways at all like, he'll be mad if it's like a yard or two off of a center line and the last time I played with him he just walked out and shot 62 like it was nothing and those guys are so good."

Spiranac also termed Homa one of the best ball strikers and putters.

"His swing is so mechanically sound, he's a good putter."

She felt that Max Homa used to struggle a bit around the greens. However, according to her, he is improving in that aspect now and has the belief in himself to compete at a high level.

"I think he's going to be unstoppable and we're starting to see that more, you know, when he won at rib and he just won again, I think he's going to compete really well at Majors because he plays well on you know big boy golf courses."

Paige Spiranac on Max Homa's Twitter game

Paige Spiranac complimented Max Homa's strong Twitter game too, considering it is a rare thing for a golfer to be so active on Twitter.

Spiranac said that golf is a conservative sport and that's why golfers are very careful about what they say.

"They're so worried about what they're going to say all the time because they, you know, even see it with like Brooks or Bryson, they say one thing that's not even that bad and just everyone talks about and they blow it out of proportion.

"So I can see why golfers decide to, maybe, not be as active on social media but he connects with so many people and he does it in such a smart way where it's not controversial."

Paige Spiranac also said that Max Homa was funny and has a good personality. With herself being the biggest social media golf personality, Spiranac's views on Homa's social media performance carry weight.

"And he has this huge spam support because of what he's done on social media and I think that's a good blueprint for a lot of young players coming up that you can't balance being you know active on social media and a winner."

The former pro golfer believes that social media would influence the form of players on the golf course if they handled it carefully.

"I mean he's [Homa] handled it perfectly. And so, I think a lot of players can look to him, be like, 'Hey, this is how I grow my brand. This is how I grow my fan base and I can also [see] that [it] can benefit me on the golf course because I have all of these fans rooting for me all the time.'"

