"He didn’t show" - Paige Spiranac says that John Daly didn't show up for his match against her at Geneva National

Paige Spiranac revealed that John Daly didn't attend the charity match scheduled for Monday, June 5, at Geneva National. She added that Jerry Kelly replaced Daly for the event.

John Daly, a two-time major championship winner, was supposed to play in a charity event named 'Beauty vs. the Beast' with golfer-turned-influencer Paige Spiranac. Two lucky fans would be able to caddie for them in the event.

Spiranac disclosed on Twitter that Daly didn't show up at the match. His place was filled in by three-time PGA Tour winner Kelly.

She wrote:

"Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a great day at Geneva National!"

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

One user asked the reason behind Daly's dropping out of the charity match:

Bjoe23 @Brandon40086886 🏻 @PaigeSpiranac Is there a reason Daly didn’t show up? Congrats on the money raised and the good round @PaigeSpiranac Is there a reason Daly didn’t show up? Congrats on the money raised and the good round 👍🏻

Spiranac responded that Daly wasn't able to walk or ride due to an injury. She explained:

"Was told at 8 am the day of the event which started at 10:30 am he couldn’t come or even ride around because of an injury. Hope he has a speedy recovery"

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac @Brandon40086886 Was told at 8 am the day of the event which started at 10:30 am he couldn’t come or even ride around because of an injury. Hope he has a speedy recovery @Brandon40086886 Was told at 8 am the day of the event which started at 10:30 am he couldn’t come or even ride around because of an injury. Hope he has a speedy recovery

"They called me last night" - Jerry Kelly on filling in for John Daly at Geneva National

As per Wisconsin.Golf, John Daly informed the 'Beauty vs. the Beast' organizers on Sunday night that he was experiencing knee pain and sciatica and wouldn't be able to feature at Geneva National.

It was an emergency situation for the organizers at Geneva National, given that thousands of tickets had already been sold for the match between Daly and Spiranac. The regular tickets cost $15 for regular access, $105 for access inside the ropes, and the VIP tickets cost $155.

Organizers called Jerry Kelly, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and had just finished T2 at the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic on Sunday.

"They called me last night and said J.D. withdrew," Kelly told Wisconsin.Golf. "They were scrambling. It’s just down the street from me."

"It was an easy yes for me."

Kelly didn't even make people feel the absence of John Daly, as he lit up the environment with his brilliant gameplay. He also interacted with fans during the game and took photos with them.

Kelly tweeted that he had a wonderful time at the charity event with Spiranac.

Jerry Kelly @jerrykelly13pga Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Had a great time with @PaigeSpiranac today at a great charity event at Geneva National! @MajorEdPulido was there for the @SOFWarriorFnd and other great causes. Great job Paige! Awesome game and a great person:) twitter.com/paigespiranac/… Had a great time with @PaigeSpiranac today at a great charity event at Geneva National! @MajorEdPulido was there for the @SOFWarriorFnd and other great causes. Great job Paige! Awesome game and a great person:) twitter.com/paigespiranac/…

Glen Murray, chief operating officer of Paloma Resort Properties, was pretty impressed by Jerry and stated that he exceeded their expectations.

Murray told Wisconsin.Golf:

"Paige turned to me on the walk between (hole Nos.) 11 and 12 and said, 'Oh my gosh, I am having such a great time being with Jerry Kelly.'"

The event was to raise money for a couple of veteran charities: Heart of a Lion and the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

Every birdie meant $2,000 for charity, and an eagle would mean raising $4,000. Kelly alone raised $28,000 for veterans. Kelly shot a 13-under 59 with the help of 10 birdies and a couple of eagles. Spiranac, too, played well and posted a 6-under 66 on the par-72 Players course. She made six birdies on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes