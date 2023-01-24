“JD’s the beauty right?” – Fans react to Paige Spiranac and John Daly’s big match-up announcement

Paige Spiranac and John Daly will be playing a golf match against each other on June 5 this year. Spiranac tweeted about the details, including a contest where two lucky winners will get a chance to caddie them.

Most fans were excited about the opportunity.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac The legend John Daly and I are playing a match against each other June 5th! But here’s the cool part, two lucky winners will be picked to caddy for us! Click the link to enter- genevanationalresort.com/caddie-contest The legend John Daly and I are playing a match against each other June 5th! But here’s the cool part, two lucky winners will be picked to caddy for us! Click the link to enter-genevanationalresort.com/caddie-contest https://t.co/BfFNQAqqZj

Here are some of the reactions that her tweet received.

"Well, I get to choose who caddy for?"

"Caddying is never a win."

"Hooters sponsorship on the line??"

JD's the beauty right?

"Time to set up the bot for multiple submissions."

"Why is this contest not open to Canadians?"

This user had a legitimate query regarding caddying.

"Entry in! Let's go!"

"Not cute enough to schlep arouund 18 holes carrying a golf bag."

"I'll caddy for Daly."

"Entered twice to caddy for you."

"Doesn't seem right for them to label you 'The Beast' like that."

Important question.

"Can't wait."

"Drinking with Daly or watching paige hit every shot."

Paige Spiranac explains her opinion on bad instructors

Paige Spiranac recently launched OnlyPaige, a subscription-based website

Paige Spiranac recently released a video clarifying her statement that "locals aren't good," for which she faced criticism on social media.

Last week, the golfer-turned-influencer launched a $10 per month subscription-based website, OnlyPaige. As per Paige, she will not just post photos and videos on the website but also provide some golf lessons herself.

A user replied that he could easily visit a local pro if had to learn golf. Spiranac's reasoning was that local pros are not very good. This received a lot of flak from the fans.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac I once saw a teaching pro tell a guy to keep his head down for an hour while he topped every shot. There’s good and bad. Here’s more insight into the golf instruction world. I once saw a teaching pro tell a guy to keep his head down for an hour while he topped every shot. There’s good and bad. Here’s more insight into the golf instruction world. https://t.co/QGQ6pxYBEK

This led Paige to post a three-minute-long video explaining what she meant. However, she stood by what she said, backing it up with her logic.

"This has nothing to do with local pros," Spiranac said. "There are good instructors, and there are a lot of really bad instructors. It can be in person, it can be online and Maggies, whatever.

"I think that there's just a lot of bad instruction. And it makes sense, because most people don't even know the difference between a PGA Tour professional and a PGA certified teaching pro."

She also revealed that passing the test to become a local pro isn't as difficult as one might think.

"The playing test is 36 holes, at least 6,000 yards on a par 72 Championship Golf Course," she explained. "To put it in perspective, the men on tour are playing over 7,000 yards and the women on tour are playing over 6700. So, it's not that long of a golf course. And for two days, you have to shoot 15 overs or less, 15 over par or less per 36 holes."

She also stated that her model was cheaper at $10 as the coaching from local pros isn't very cheap, ranging from $50 per hour for a lower tier to $1,500 for the upper tier. However, she also maintained that one can find a hidden gem of a local pro, but that requires a lot of patience and proper research.

