“He should be disqualified for this” - Fans furious at Adam Hadwin’s vandalism at the Valspar Championship

PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin failed to make the cut into the third round at the ongoing 2025 Valspar Championship. During a frustrating second round, Hadwin struck a sprinkler head with his golf club and after that fans aired their opinions concerning the incident, saying the Canadian golfer should be disqualified for his act of anger.

Ad

Adam Hadwin started playing professional golf in 2009 and has won one PGA Tour event. The 37-year-old won the 2014 Chile Classic and Chiquita Classic on the Web.com Tour and also won the 2010 Desert Dunes Classic on the Canadian Tour.

Hadwin, who hasn’t won a PGA Tour event in eight years, was seeking to win the Valspar Championship for a second time. He shot a double bogey on the 10th during the second round, and accidentally took out his frustrations on a sprinkler head, causing it to burst open and spew water everywhere.

Ad

Trending

NUCLR GOLF posted Hadwin's video on X and fans were quick to express their thoughts in the comments session.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan reacted to Adam Hadwin's sprinkler incident and wrote,

"He should be disqualified for this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote,

“What a horrible example for the tour.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some other fans applauded Adam Hadwin for taking responsibility for his actions by staying and trying to fix the sprinkler head. However, they still called for his disqualification.

“Kinda liked that he sat in it. He knew he knew he messed up so he stood there and wore it. There should certainly be a penalty, possibly DQ, and he needs to write a check, but I liked that he stood there and got wet,” an X user commented.

Ad

“Love Adam. But this ain’t it. Gotta channel that in some other way. Agronomy team, fans, and other golfers all affected by that tantrum,” another X user added.

“What's with all these golfers losing it lately. They play the softest sport and throw the most tantrums lately. Imagine if they had to play a contact sport,” a user said.

Ad

“Hadwin should be required to pay all costs, parts & labor to fix that sprinkler head… plus DQed from the tournament (assuming it was during the tournament), fined, & suspended. Part of participating in sports is learning self-control,” another user chimed in.

Adam Hadwin has competed in nine PGA Tour events this year, including the Valspar Championship. He missed the cut in four events, including the American Express, Genesis Invitational, The Players Championship, and Valspar Championship. His best result so far is a T9 finish in the 2025 WM Phoenix Open last month.

Ad

A look at Adam Hadwin’s performance in the 2025 Valspar Championship

In the first round of the tournament, Adam Hadwin made a birdie in the opening hole. He followed it through with one more birdie and two bogeys to card a 71 at the end of the day.

On day two, the Moose Jaw-born had an even more disappointing performance, with one birdie, two bogeys, and two double bogeys. He carded a 76 at the end of the day and was cut from the tournament with five-over.

Jacob Bridgeman was at the top of the leaderboard following the second round of the Valspar Championship. He was closely followed by Viktor Hovland, who tied for T2 with Ryo Hisatsune and Byeong Hun An. The third round is currently in progress at Innisbrook Resort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback