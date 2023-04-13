"He is very funny" - Jon Rahm likes Jason Dufner for his unique humor

Jason Dufner is all set to play at the RBC Heritage tournament from April 13 to April 16 at the Harbour Town Golf Links in a field of star golfers, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and many others.

The tournament will start with a tee-off on Thursday, April 13, at 7 am ET. Ahead of the first round, PGA Tour officials asked the golfers to say something nice about Jason Dufner and shared a short video on their Twitter account.

The clip starts with a poster with "Say something nice about Jason Dufner" written on it. Grayson Siggs was the first to speak about Dufner. He said:

"He's got a great move at the golf ball, but he's an Auburn Tiger."

Scottie Scheffler joined the thread and added:

"Jason Dufner is a fantastic person. We love Jason Dufner."

Jon Rahm also spoke about the American golfer and appreciated his unique sense of humor. He said:

"He is very funny. His dry humor is very unique. So, funny guy if you haven't met him. "

Next up was Rickie Fowler:

"Dufs one of my best friends. He may be one of the more misunderstood guys out here, a fairly quiet and kind person, the circle pretty small. But he's, about as good as they come. It can be some random shows or whatever. We stay together a decent amount and, you get him going, commentating on different stuff or he's just fun to be around."

Fowler went on to say:

"He's very different, when you get him behind closed doors and hanging on casuals, maybe a glass of wine or four. Yeah, like I said he's one of my best friends, so I can't say enough, good things about him."

Wesley Bryan, who will also be playing at the RBC Heritage, said:

"He's an amazing partner to stretch with in the trailers."

"Let's bring back 'Dufnering'!" - Fans want to see more of Jason Dufner's performance

Jason Dufner turned pro in 2000 and won eight professional events. He has registered victories in five PGA Tour events and two Korn Ferry Tour events.

He has played in all four major tournaments and won the PGA Championship in 2013. He reached No. 6 in the world rankings and finished in fourth place at the US Open in 2012 and 2013.

Fans are excited to see Jason Dufner on the course again. They reacted to the post shared by the PGA Tour and commented:

"Let's bring back 'Dufnering'!"

While some have said that it is always great to see Dufner playing on the course.

"Always great to see Duff play. When's he coming back."

"He’s a great example of an Auburn man!!"

"He is a good."

RBC Heritage is one of the designated events and has a purse of $20 million. New Masters winner Jon Rahm will be playing in the tournament alongside Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and many others.

