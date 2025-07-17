"He'll always be Rory McIlroy's child" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's underwhelming start at The Open

Bryson DeChambeau is currently competing in the 153rd edition of The Open Championship. While playing in the first round, the LIV golfer appears to be undergoing repeated failures, which have caught the eyes of fans online.

As the major season wraps up in a few more days, pros are currently busy playing at the Dunluce Links in Royal Portrush. The two-time US Open champion started today's round 1 alongside Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre around 9.48 am EST.

Bryson DeChambeau had a frustrating moment while playing on the 496-yard par 4 hole 4. First, he ended up hitting the shot on the right, and it went into a tough spot on the slope.

The golfer then executed a mighty cut at the ball, which was placed well above his feet, but he missed. Bryson DeChambeau took another swing to finally move the ball a couple of feet through the grass. He ended up registering a double bogey on hole four and a bogey on hole nine.

Take a look at the clip shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter) here:

Fans on X have now reacted to this clip. While a few of them criticized the golfer heavily for not being able to steer clear of the difficulties. Some of them even brought comparisons with pros like Rory McIlroy.

Take a look at some of the comments on X directed at Bryson DeChambeau:

"He will always be Rory's child," a fan commented below the post.

"No wonder why McIlroy didn't interact with this LIV embarrassment," an X-user wrote in the comments.

"He's never winning a Major again," another fan said.

"And lad thinks he can beat Rory lol," another user typed about Bryson DeChambeau.

"that's some quality youtube content," a netizen said below the X post.

"Can’t wait for the YouTube video on this. “Breaking 50 on the front 9”," a fan commented below.

It's worth noting that Bryson has never won the Claret Jug before.

Bryson DeChambeau shared how well his preparation is before The Open Championship

The two-time major champion is currently making his eighth attempt at the prestigious golf major championship.

Before that, Bryson DeChambeau gave a sneak peek at his preparation levels. While talking with the media following his prep round at Royal Portrush, DeChambeau said (quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Good so far. I'm hitting it solid. The greens seem like they're rolling pretty well on the practice greens."

"I haven't been out to the golf course yet, but right after this, going to go play nine and see how the elements fare for my game and make some adjustments where I need to make them and continue to work my hardest to be prepared for this event."

In his previous starts at The Open, DeChambeau made the cut on four occasions and secured only one top 10 and top 25 finish. DeChambeau missed the cut at the previous edition after recording a 5-over 76 and a 4-over 75 at Royal Troon.

