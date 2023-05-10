“He doesn't look like he has enough respect for other players”: When Stephen Ames trash talked a young Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is the greatest golfer of all time by many metrics. Most fans of the sport would consider him the best to ever pick up a club. However, this was not always the case. He's got time and accolades on his side, but those were once absent.

In the early stages of his career, many could tell this was a golfer destined for big things. Woods seemed as if he knew it, too. That rubbed some competitors the wrong way, though.

Stephen Ames, a 15-time winner, didn't appreciate Woods' audacity when he was paired with him for an event.

According to TalkSport, Ames said:

"He doesn’t look like he has enough respect for other players. Tiger’s coming across as bigger than the game. He’s a spoiled 24-year-old. If I was in his position I’d be more considerate."

"If I was beating the spit out of [other players], I wouldn’t have to beat them in that way too. He made $11million [in 1999], endorsed more than $50m – what’s he got to be unhappy about?”

The legendary golfer would go on to play extremely well, making an astonishing seven birdies and two pars through a nine-hole stretch. That sent Ames to an early exit. After the match, Woods laughed about the incident:

"Oh yeah. There certainly was. Stephen provided it. I think I did alright today. I think he understands now."

Tiger Woods defeated Ames 9 & 8, taking every single hole on the front nine before squaring the tenth to end the competition. Ames likely regretted what he said.

Tiger Woods NDA situation with Erica Herman continues

In the present day, Tiger Woods isn't battling disrespect from competitors. He is battling declining health and a legal battle with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman. She alleges that there was sexual assault and that her NDA is null and void.

Tiger Woods is battling a legal issue

Via Bleacher Report, Woods' legal team has responded:

"Ms. Herman's response evinces a lack of understanding of the procedures to be followed at the upcoming hearing … As the record plainly demonstrates, Mr. Woods has insisted at every opportunity that [Ms.] Herman is bound by the arbitration provisions of the NDA and has sought to enforce his rights thereunder."

Herman's latest filing said:

"The landlord made the availability of her housing conditional on her having sexual relationship with a co-tenant. That conduct amounts to sexual harassment under federal and Florida fair housing laws."

This situation has gone on for a while, but it doesn't appear as if the courts are slated to side with Herman in this matter. Woods, while he recovers from ankle surgery, may walk away from this relatively unscathed.

It is currently unclear when the golfer will return to action on the PGA Tour as he recovers. He confirmed recently he would not be making a surprise appearance at the PGA Championship next weekend.

