"He is making a highway", "It's not against the rules": Fans divided over Shaun Norris' behavior on the green at the Joburg Open

Shaun Norris was placed fourth at the Joburg Open on Sunday after the final playoff. He had carded a total score of 14-under.

Before attempting his birdie putt in the final round, Norris kept checking the greens. While the move was not illegal, it ate up a lot of time. The golfer's behaviour on the green certainly raised some eyebrows, leaving the fans divided over the action.

NUCLR Golf posted a snippet of Norris' pre-shot preparations. Fans gave their opinions on the golfer's time-consuming activity in the comment section.

While some fans understood that there was nothing unethical about the action, they were still left a bit frustrated with the slow play.

"It's not against the rules. But at the same time, it's a bit excessive!"

"Looks like the last group so no one behind but hell, the dude furthest away walks up removes flag has a look puts flag back, he's as bad as the nervous tappers. Painful to watch," one fan said.

Most fans were left irritated by the amount of time Norris took to attempt the birdie putt.

"He is making a highway to the hole, some asphalt and it is done!"

"Did he put up bumpers from his mark to the hole too?" one fan wondered.

"Holy hell just putt the ball my goodness," another exclaimed.

"Thrilling stuff," one fan wrote.

Shaun Norris battled an ear infection while competing at the Joburg Open 2025

Shaun Norris at the Joburg Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Shaun Norris caught an ear infection last Tuesday, days before his opening round at the Joburg Open 2025. He struggled with sleep and lost hearing in his left ear. However, he remained determined to play his best at Houghton GC that week.

Norris saw the doctor on Wednesday, and they tried to "flush it out", but that didn't work. So he was put on antibiotics. The ace golfer's "main concern" was not being able to hear in his left ear and the balance issues that could possibly cause.

"I can't hear anything out of my left ear, which is frustrating, but somehow it's not bothering me when I'm over the ball. That was my main concern, especially with balance, but fortunately, it hasn't affected me at all," he said, via Joburg Media.

Shaun Norris had won the Alfred Dunhill Championship last December and had hopes riding on him at the Joburg Open. He had led the standings going into the weekend.

Although he lost out in the final playoff on Sunday, he put up an exceptional performance throughout the tournament, despite his time-consuming preparations irking fans a bit. Calum Hill went on to win the Joburg Open 2025.

