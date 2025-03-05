2025 Joburg Open: Top players, venue, purse and more explored

The DP World Tour will soon head to Johannesburg for the 2025 Joburg Open. The event will be played over a period of four days, from March 6 to March 9, 2025. It will be the last stop on the DP World Tour's international swing.

The 2025 Joburg Open will take place at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is a par 70, 7,279-yard course. It will feature a 156-player field comprising the likes of Kyle Barker, Daniel Brown, and Julien Brun.

The 2025 Joburg Open will see players competing for a total prize purse of $1.1 million, and the winner of the event will leave with $190,000.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize purse payout for the DP World Tour's 2025 Joburg Open:

1st: $190,000

2nd: $123,000

3rd: $70,350

4th: $55,850

5th: $47,360

6th: $39,100

7th: $33,500

8th: $27,900

9th: $25,000

10th: $22,350

11th: $20,550

12th: $19,200

13th: $18,000

14th: $17,100

15th: $16,500

16th: $15,800

17th: $15,120

18th: $14,450

19th: $13,900

20th: $13,440

21st: $13,000

22nd: $12,660

23rd: $12,320

24th: $12,000

25th: $11,650

26th: $11,320

27th: $11,000

28th: $10,650

29th: $10,300

30th: $10,000

31st: $9,630

32nd: $9,300

33rd: $8,960

34th: $8,630

35th: $8,290

36th: $7,950

37th: $7,730

38th: $7,500

39th: $7,280

40th: $7,060

41st: $6,830

42nd: $6,600

43rd: $6,390

44th: $6,160

45th: $5,940

46th: $5,710

47th: $5,490

48th: $5,270

49th: $5,040

50th: $4,820

51st: $4,590

52nd: $4,370

53rd: $4,150

54th: $3,920

55th: $3,800

56th: $3,700

57th: $3,590

58th: $3,470

59th: $3,360

60th: $3,250

61st: $3,150

62nd: $3,020

63rd: $2,910

64th: $2,800

65th: $2,690

Who is playing in the 2025 Joburg Open?

The Investec SA Open wrapped up on March 2, and Dylan Naidoo won the event with a 14-under score. The field featured players such as Christian Maas, Darren Fichardt, and Branden Grace.

Naidoo is a part of the field for the 2025 Joburg Open, attempting to secure another victory. Here’s a look at the players who will compete in the DP World Tour's 2025 Joburg Open:

Veer Ahlawat

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Bjorn Akesson

Louis Albertse

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Kyle Barker

Oliver Bekker

Lucas Bjerregaard

Jacques Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Jonathan Broomhead

Daniel Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Ivan Cantero

Robson Chinhoi

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis de Jager

Jacques de Villiers

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

CJ du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ewen Ferguson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Trevor Fisher Jr.

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Simon Forsstrom

Dylan Frittelli

Tristin Galant

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Jordan Gumberg

Calum Hill

Michael Hollick

Keith Horne

Jean Hugo

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Zihao Jin

Ryggs Johnston

Rupert Kaminski

Peter Karmis

Nathan Kimsey

Jeong Weon Ko

Kazuma Kobori

Ruan Korb

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Danny List

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Jastice Mashego

Malcolm Mitchell

Pieter Moolman

Joel Moscatel

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Musiwalo Nethunzwi

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Jacob Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

John Parry

Marco Penge

Gerhard Pepler

Pierre Pineau

Haydn Porteous

Yurav Premlall

Tapio Pulkkanen

Nikhil Rama

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jovan Rebula

Jake Redman

JC Ritchie

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Ben Schmidt

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

JJ Senekal

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Corey Shaun

Marcel Siem

Combrinck Smit

Jordan Smith

Matthew Southgate

Matthew Spacey

Maximilian Steinlechner

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Callum Tarren

Toto Thimba Jr.

Tom Vaillant

Darius van Driel

Danie Van Niekerk

Daniel van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Keelan van Wyk

Jaco Van Zyl

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

Ivan Verster

MJ Viljoen

Kieran Vincent

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

