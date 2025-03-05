2025 Joburg Open: Top players, venue, purse and more explored

The DP World Tour will soon head to Johannesburg for the 2025 Joburg Open. The event will be played over a period of four days, from March 6 to March 9, 2025. It will be the last stop on the DP World Tour's international swing.
The 2025 Joburg Open will take place at the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is a par 70, 7,279-yard course. It will feature a 156-player field comprising the likes of Kyle Barker, Daniel Brown, and Julien Brun.
The 2025 Joburg Open will see players competing for a total prize purse of $1.1 million, and the winner of the event will leave with $190,000.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize purse payout for the DP World Tour's 2025 Joburg Open:
- 1st: $190,000
- 2nd: $123,000
- 3rd: $70,350
- 4th: $55,850
- 5th: $47,360
- 6th: $39,100
- 7th: $33,500
- 8th: $27,900
- 9th: $25,000
- 10th: $22,350
- 11th: $20,550
- 12th: $19,200
- 13th: $18,000
- 14th: $17,100
- 15th: $16,500
- 16th: $15,800
- 17th: $15,120
- 18th: $14,450
- 19th: $13,900
- 20th: $13,440
- 21st: $13,000
- 22nd: $12,660
- 23rd: $12,320
- 24th: $12,000
- 25th: $11,650
- 26th: $11,320
- 27th: $11,000
- 28th: $10,650
- 29th: $10,300
- 30th: $10,000
- 31st: $9,630
- 32nd: $9,300
- 33rd: $8,960
- 34th: $8,630
- 35th: $8,290
- 36th: $7,950
- 37th: $7,730
- 38th: $7,500
- 39th: $7,280
- 40th: $7,060
- 41st: $6,830
- 42nd: $6,600
- 43rd: $6,390
- 44th: $6,160
- 45th: $5,940
- 46th: $5,710
- 47th: $5,490
- 48th: $5,270
- 49th: $5,040
- 50th: $4,820
- 51st: $4,590
- 52nd: $4,370
- 53rd: $4,150
- 54th: $3,920
- 55th: $3,800
- 56th: $3,700
- 57th: $3,590
- 58th: $3,470
- 59th: $3,360
- 60th: $3,250
- 61st: $3,150
- 62nd: $3,020
- 63rd: $2,910
- 64th: $2,800
- 65th: $2,690
Who is playing in the 2025 Joburg Open?
The Investec SA Open wrapped up on March 2, and Dylan Naidoo won the event with a 14-under score. The field featured players such as Christian Maas, Darren Fichardt, and Branden Grace.
Naidoo is a part of the field for the 2025 Joburg Open, attempting to secure another victory. Here’s a look at the players who will compete in the DP World Tour's 2025 Joburg Open:
- Veer Ahlawat
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Bjorn Akesson
- Louis Albertse
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Kyle Barker
- Oliver Bekker
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Jacques Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Jonathan Broomhead
- Daniel Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Ivan Cantero
- Robson Chinhoi
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis de Jager
- Jacques de Villiers
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wenyi Ding
- CJ du Plessis
- Manuel Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ewen Ferguson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Trevor Fisher Jr.
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Simon Forsstrom
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tristin Galant
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Jordan Gumberg
- Calum Hill
- Michael Hollick
- Keith Horne
- Jean Hugo
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Zihao Jin
- Ryggs Johnston
- Rupert Kaminski
- Peter Karmis
- Nathan Kimsey
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Kazuma Kobori
- Ruan Korb
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Danny List
- Zander Lombard
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Jastice Mashego
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Pieter Moolman
- Joel Moscatel
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Musiwalo Nethunzwi
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Jacob Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- John Parry
- Marco Penge
- Gerhard Pepler
- Pierre Pineau
- Haydn Porteous
- Yurav Premlall
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Nikhil Rama
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jovan Rebula
- Jake Redman
- JC Ritchie
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Adrien Saddier
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Ben Schmidt
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- JJ Senekal
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Corey Shaun
- Marcel Siem
- Combrinck Smit
- Jordan Smith
- Matthew Southgate
- Matthew Spacey
- Maximilian Steinlechner
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Callum Tarren
- Toto Thimba Jr.
- Tom Vaillant
- Darius van Driel
- Danie Van Niekerk
- Daniel van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Keelan van Wyk
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- Ivan Verster
- MJ Viljoen
- Kieran Vincent
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams