"He has one foot out the door" - Fans react to Tony Finau's comment on LIV Golf rumors

Fans have reacted to Tony Finau's comment on rumors of him joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. As per rumors swirling on the internet, the American golfer can part ways with the PGA Tour to compete on LIV next year.

However, Finau cleared the air in his recent interview with SI at the Grant Thornton Invitational and stated that he was more focused on his game. He also spoke about Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf and said that he was happy for the Spanish golfer.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account with a caption that read:

"Tony Finau on LIV rumors: “No, not yet. I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now. And on Rahm joining, Finau said: “Yeah, I think he made the best decision that he felt was right for his family and himself. I’m happy for him.” (via @GabbyHerzig/ SI)"

However, fans were not convinced by Finau's remarks and said he could join LIV in the future.

"He has one foot out the door," one user commented.

"Considering finau has a rags to riches story, I could see the riches increasing," wrote another fan.

"He’s smart if he does," commented another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda take the lead at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational

Tony Finau has joined the stellar field of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational for a mixed-team tournament and paired up with LPGA Tour player Nelly Korda. Following the first round of the tournament, they topped the leaderboard with a score of under 16, one stroke ahead of Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover.

Korda and Finau played a bogey-free round to settle in the top position. Maguire and Glover finished in a two-way tie for second place, along with Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy.

The second round of the tournament will take place on Saturday, December 9, with players starting the game at 11:10 a.m. ET. Lee/Horschel will take the first shot of the day with Knight/Hoge. Thompson/Fowler will tee off at 11:34 a.m. ET with Vu/Dahmen.

Korda and Finau will take the last shot of the day in a group with Maguire and Glover. They will tee off at 12:34 p.m. ET.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational (all-time in ET):

11:10 a.m. – Lee/Horschel and Knight/Hoge

11:22 a.m. – Boutier/English and Reid/Henley

11:34 a.m. – Thompson/Fowler and Vu/Dahmen

11:46 a.m. – Henderson/Conners and Sagstrom/Aberg

11:58 a.m. – Hull/Rose and Corpuz/Champ

12:10 p.m. – Yin/Taylor and Ko/Day

12:22 p.m. – Khang/McCarthy and Zhang/Theegala

12:34 p.m. – Korda/Finau and Maguire/Glover