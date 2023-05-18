“He is my pick to win this week”: Paige Spiranac reveals her favorite to win the 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club. Former professional golfer and current golf personality Paige Spiranac has offered her top selections for who might come out on top and lift the Wanamaker Trophy in 2023.

Many of the finest players in the history of the game have graced the fairways of Oak Hill Country Club. The club has a long history of hosting major championships, such as the championship in 2013 and 2003. The course, known for its difficult design and testing greens, will demand accuracy and talent from all competitors. It should come as no surprise that Jon Rahm is amongst the favorites to win this weekend. Spiranac revealed in her video posted to twitter that “he is my pick to win this week”.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Who are you liking for the PGA Championship? Who are you liking for the PGA Championship? https://t.co/CTVbbnsPq0

PGA Championship 2023: Players to watch

Jon Rahm

2023 PGA Championship - Round One (Jon Rahm)

Jon Rahm, the current world number one, has a history of winning prestigious competitions. Rahm, who won his first major championship at the 2021 US Open and backed it up with a recent 2023 Masters win, looks to triumph once more at Oak Hill. He definitely possesses the talent required to navigate the difficult course thanks to his strong swing and consistency. Spiranac revealed:

“Let’s start with world number one Jon Rahm. Not a lot of cons, a ton of pros, obviously not great value. He is the favorite here and for good reason. He is a safe bet to get it done at the PGA Championship."

Scottie Scheffler

2023 PGA Championship - Round One (Scottie Scheffler)

Another one to watch should be Scottie Scheffler, who has already shown promise with some strong showings in 2022. He has a win at the Masters in April and a second place finish in the U.S Open a few months later. He hasn't played at Oak Hill before, but his recent form indicates that he might have a big impact in his debut. She says:

“Next up we have Scottie Scheffler. Oak Hill is a ball striker course. Scottie knows how to hit a golf ball, but can he putt. That’s the only thing that can hold him back from winning this championship."

Xander Schauffele

2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three (Xander Schauffele)

Four-time tour champion Xander Schauffele is another serious contender for the crown. Although he hasn't yet competed at Oak Hill, his tenacity and stellar major performance history (including a T-3 result at the 2021 US Open) give him a safe pick to win this match.

Brooks Koepka

2023 PGA Championship - Round One (Brooks Koepka)

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is no stranger to triumphing at golf's most important competitions. Koepka has won the championship twice, in 2018 and 2019. He has the knowledge and ability to play Oak Hill's challenging course.

Rory McIlroy

2023 PGA Championship - Round One (Rory McIlroy)

Another four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy, is in good shape right now and is a strong candidate to win at Oak Hill but not for Spiranac who says:

"We got Rory and this course sets up perfect for him, but, you know what, I’m not picking him. I am done picking Rory because it always burns me in the end"

Viktor Hovland

2023 PGA Championship - Round One (Viktor Hovland)

One of the most promising young players on the tour, Viktor Hovland, has already shown glimpses of his potential with strong showings at major tournaments. Although he has never played Oak Hill, his recent T7 finish at the 2023 Masters proves that he possesses the talent and poise necessary to succeed on the biggest platform.

Adam Scott

2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three

The 2013 Masters champion, Adam Scott, has the knowledge and aptitude to contend for the crown at Oak Hill. Scott's expertise and fluid swing give him a strong candidate for the championship. Spiranac reveals she is a bit more cautious when backing Scott:

“And last up is Adam Scott. When I was looking around doing some research, everyone has been picking Adam Scott. He has great value. He has the game to win. He has won majors before, but this one’s a bit of a surprising one for me, so if you want to take the gamble I’d go with Adam.”

He has many top-10 finishes in major events, including a T-8 at the 2021 championship.

