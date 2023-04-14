"I got a little too greedy"- Viktor Hovland learns from his mistakes at The Masters 

Viktor Hovland holds the lead after playing 18 holes at the RBC Heritage. The Norwegian golfer is aiming to extend his lead and win the tournament. He learned from his mistakes at The Masters, which left him to settle for seventh position.

Viktor Hovland took the lead at the Augusta tournament after the first round. But a few bad shots led him to slip down to seventh place. However, he is more careful with his game at the RBC Heritage and is looking forward to securing the lead till the end.

Speaking about his game, Viktor Hovland said as quoted by the PGA Tour:

"I took a big lesson from not short-sliding myself as much last week. I got a little too greedy and I missed it in the wrong sports, and I just can't allow myself to do that."

Viktor Hovland registered a one-stroke lead at the 2023 RBC Heritage after finishing the first round with a scoring deficit of seven.

He started the tournament with a birdie on the 14th hole and then made two consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. Hovland played a bogey-free round with seven birdies to the wrap-up at 64.

"I just kind of kept trusting the process" - Viktor Hovland opens up about his performance at the RBC Heritage

The rain delayed the first round of the RBC Heritage, ending with Viktor Hovland finishing at 64. Jimmy Walker trailed behind Hovland along with Brian Harman and Aaron Rai.

Interestingly, the top five positions on the leaderboard are secured by golfers settling in bottom positions for odd picks while the top picks struggle with their performances.

Viktor Hovland played a bogey-free round with seven birdies. He missed his shot in the first four holes of the tournament. However, he did not lose confidence and finally made a birdie on the fifth hole.

“Instead of freaking out or questioning all the reads that you make, that’s not going to fix anything,” Viktor Hovland said. “So I just kind of kept trusting the process.”

Here's the full leaderboard for the RBC Heritage after the first round:

1. Viktor Hovland

T2. Brian Harman

T2. Jimmy Walker

T2. Aaron Rai

T5. Joel Dahmen

T5. Scott Stallings

T5. Matt Fitzpatrick

T5. Zach Johnson

T5. Sungjae Im

T5. Justin Rose

T11. Xander Schauffele

T11. Rickie Fowler

T11. Andrew Putnam

T11. Wyndham Clark

T15. Emiliano Grillo

T15. Terrell Hatton

T15. Matt Kuchar

T15. Ernie Els

T15. Patrick Rodgers

T15. Mark Hubbard

T15. Adam Long

T15. Taylor Moore

T15. Scottie Scheffler

T15. Jordan Spieth

T15. Stewart Cink

T15. Kramer Hickok

T15. Doug Ghim

T28. Austin Smotherman

T28. Jim Herman

T28. Erik Van Rooyen

T28. Sam Burns

T28. Justin Thomas

T28. Chris Kirk

T28. Ryan Brehm

T28. Beau Hossler

T28. Hayden Buckley

T28. Nate Lashley

T28. Tommy Fleetwood

T28. Billy Horschel

T28. Lucas Glover

T28. Patrick Cantlay

T28. Robert Streb

T28. Adam Scott

T28. Gary Woodland

T28. Scott Piercy

T28. Carson Young

