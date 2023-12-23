“He was as rested as anyone for the biggest weeks” - Talor Gooch uses Tiger Woods as example to explain advantages of LIV golf’s schedule 

2023 LIV Golf Individual Championship winner Talor Gooch recently joined Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng on the Fairway to Heaven show. He talked about his amazing performance on LIV Golf as well as the structure and schedule of the circuit.

Gooch used Tiger Woods as an example to defend LIV Golf's limited 14-tournament schedule. He noted that some golfers may play for just 18 to 20 weeks a year and yet have remarkable success. He noted that the best players seldom played for longer than 30 weeks a year.

Talor Gooch, who won three LIV Golf tournaments in 2023, cited 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods as an example to emphasize his point. He claimed that Woods' schedule prevented him from competing; therefore, he took it easy during the most important weeks of the year. Gooch also acknowledged that LIV gave players termite schedules to play in.

Gooch said:

"I think time will tell in this short span so far. I think that's where the jury would side with you on that. I would agree with that. I think it's very personal. There are some people who have more success playing, you know, 30 weeks a year and some people who have more success playing 18 weeks a year 20 weeks a year whatever it may be. But I think if you look at the history of golf, the best of the best players were very rarely playing 30 weeks a year.

"This may be a bad example but like let's just use Tiger for example. He was as rested, if you will, as anyone for the biggest weeks of the year and for certain weeks of the year. And it's because of his schedule and part of it is because he played so great it would allow him for it. He was able to get dialed in. And that's the word I keep using with LIV is like, it allows me to set not only a termite schedule but a practice schedule and a travel schedule that allows me to be more dialed in for the weeks," he added.

Talor Gooch has put up an incredibly impressive show in the 2023 LIV Golf season. He finished the year as the individual tournament winner, demonstrating his remarkable play throughout the year.

LIV Golf 2024 schedule

The next season of LIV Golf is slated to start in February with the season-opening tournament in Mexico. The Saudi Arabian circuit will have 14 tournaments in 2024, including the season-ending individual championship and team championship.

The regular LIV Golf season will run from February to September, with a maximum of two events scheduled in one month.

Here is the LIV Golf 2024 schedule:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: February 2-4

LIV Golf Las Vegas: February 8-10

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia: March 1-3

LIV Golf Hong Kong: March 8-10

LIV Golf (USA): April 5-7

LIV Golf Adelaide: April 26-28

LIV Golf Singapore: May 3-5

LIV Golf Houston: June 7-9

LIV Golf Nashville: June 21-23

LIV Golf Andalucía: July 12-14

LIV Golf UK: July 26-28

LIV Golf Greenbrier: August 16-18

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP: To Be Announced

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: To Be Announced