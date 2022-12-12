“He’s in 6th grade, for god’s sake” - Tiger Woods says he doesn’t want his son Charlie to be compared to him 

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods will play together at the PNC Championship. The father-son duo played in the tournament last year and finished second to John Daly and his son John Daly II.

Fans have great expectations from them and consider them the most suitable pair to clinch the trophy this year, despite the fact that Tiger Woods developed Plantar Fasciitis last month.

In an interview with Another Golf Podcast, Tiger spoke about his son. He said:

"When he first played PNC, he was 11 years old. Let him be an 11-year-old kid. He's in 6th grade, for god's sake. Now he's in 8th grade, but let him go out there and be kind. Enjoy it!"

He went on to say:

"You don't nitpick kids."

Charlie is often compared to his father, and Tiger doesn't like that. He said:

"Don't compare him to me, he's not me. He's Charlie. He's going to be his own person. And whatever road he goes down, he's going to go down his own road. And he's going to create his own path.

"And that, to me, is so important as a father that I provide that environment and that support. That he can go down whatever path he wants to, I just want him to do the best at it."

"You will never be my friend"- Tiger Woods to his son Charlie

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods share a great bond. The 15-time major champion often accompanied his son on the course to help and guide him.

Woods has learned a lot about golf from his dad, Earl, and he is passing on precious advice from one generation to another.

In "Another Golf Podcast," Woods also spoke about the advice he gives his son. Woods said:

"I told Charlie a long time ago, and this is a life lesson my dad gave me. I told him this a long time ago, and I will reiterate it to him. I said, 'Son, you will never be my friend. I will always be friendly. But I will always be your dad."

He went on to say:

"As a dad, my responsibility is always to give you advice and the impetus and the environment to learn, grow and prosper, to be a sounding board, and to make the best decisions in life, especially when I'm not there anymore. That's my job."

Tiger Woods made sure that Charlie grew up in a stress-free environment. He said:

"We can be friendly, my dad was always friendly to me, but he was my dad first. When we're out there playing, I'm his dad, so I'm protective of him."

Woods wants to protect Charlie from the toxic environment. He went on to say:

"I want him to learn from everything. But I also want to protect him from, like, all of this. The environment. Especially this day and age. When I grew up, there were no camera phones, there were no videos. I try to shoo people away, ‘let him enjoy, don’t put any pressure on him, let him play, let him be a kid, OK?'

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods will team up for the PNC Championship that is scheduled to take place from December 15 to 18.

