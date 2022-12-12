Tiger Woods' 'What's In The Bag': Golfer's bag for The Match 2022 revealed

Tiger Woods returned to play at The Match on Saturday, 10 December. He teamed up with current World No. 1 Rory McIlroy to play against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who made their debuts at the tournament. However, he could not clinch the trophy.

Justin and Jordan played remarkably well and dominated the game from the beginning. Their scores on the second, third, and fourth holes helped them defeat Woods and McIlroy with an amazing shot on the 10th hole.

Tiger Woods recently changed his golf ball ahead of the Match and the PNC Championship. He used to play with a B XS, but just before the tournament, the golfer decided to experiment with playing with the B X model ball.

Speaking about his experiment, Woods said:

"The Tour B XS is a great golf ball, the feet, and spin I've preferred. Right now, though, I'm experimenting with the Tour B X to get a little more pop. Based on the situation, I have different preferences, and it's great that Bridgestone has multiple balls right off the shelf that I can play."

Woods is well known for selecting the best golf gear for himself.

What's in Tiger Woods' bag?

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

9˚@8.25º, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX shaft

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

15˚@13.5º, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70TX shaft

Hybrid

TaylorMade Stealth Rescue (21˚)

Irons

TaylorMade P-770 (3-iron; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts)

Wedges

TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind (56 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft), TaylorMade MG3 Raw TW Grind (60 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft)

Putter

Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Golf Ball

Bridgestone Tour B X 2022 Prototype

Professional career of Tiger Woods

Born on December 30, 1975, in Cypress, Florida, Tiger Woods has been into golf since childhood. He started playing at age two after his athletic father, Earl Woods, introduced him to golf.

He was inspired to follow his father's path and have a baseball career. However, he could not fulfil his dream after tearing his rotator cuff.

He began his college career in 1994 and enrolled at Stanford University in the fall. Tiger won his first collegiate event while playing at the 40th Annual William H. Tucker Invitational.

He made his professional debut at the age of 20 and won his first major, the Masters, just one year after turning pro. With this win, Tiger Woods became the youngest golfer in history to win the championship.

Woods has won 15 major championships in his professional career, including five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Opens, and three The Open Championships.

Tiger Woods has won 82 PGA Tours, 41 European Tours, 3 Japan Tours, 2 Asian Tours, 3 PGA Tours of Australasia, and 17 other championships.

He has received several awards for his successful career over the years. Tiger Woods is the recipient of the 1996 Haskin award, the 2019 Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the PGA Player of the Year award 11 times.

He received two FedEx Cup champion awards in 2007 and 2009 and the Bryton Nelson Award eight times.

