“The feel and spin I've preferred” - Tiger Woods is switching golf ball for upcoming events

Tiger Woods is switching his ball for the upcoming tournaments, The Match and the PNC Championship.

The five-time Masters winner, who was on hiatus due to a leg injury, will shortly be back in the game. Woods is slated to play in the television exhibition series The Match this Saturday.

In the event, scheduled for December 10, Woods will team up with Irish golfer Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods will also compete at the PNC Championship from December 15 to 18, where the American golfer teams up with his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

Ahead of both tournaments, Woods revealed that he would be experimenting with a new golf ball at the championships. The 46-year-old golfer will tee up with Bridgestone's Tour B X ball as he looks for more distance and lower spin.

The Tour B X model is a perfect match for his preference, as it is known for having less spin and making it easier to hit long distances, unlike the Tour B XS, with which Tiger has been playing.

Tiger Woods explained that, based on the situation, he would be experimenting with a new ball. He said:

"The Tour B XS is a great golf ball, the feel and spin I've preferred. Right now, though, I'm experimenting with the Tour B X to get a little more pop. Based on the situation, I have different preferences, and it's great that Bridgestone has multiple balls right off the shelf that I can play."

Tiger Woods switched the ball to answer his team's intriguing questions

Woods is no stranger to experimenting with his golf gear to make everything fall into place. The idea of switching the ball came after he got many more questions from his team about the BX ball.

Tiger Woods was looking for a satisfying answer and wanted to speak logically about the difference between the B X and B XS, so he decided to experiment with a new ball.

Previously, Woods hit both simulators to experience which one was better and finally settled on X, and he is now doing the same with the ball.

The marketing manager of Bridgestone Golf, Elliot Mellow, revealed that Woods "might be giving up a little control with the X," Mellow said, as quoted by Golf Digest.

"He (Tiger) told us that off the tee, he's now about one club less into the green with the X versus the XS."

He went on to say:

"As swings change, people change, and course conditions change—and those are all variables all golfers deal with, including Tiger—the fit, whether it be balls or clubs, can change. Given the casual nature of the events and maybe the courses aren’t as firm, it’s an opportunity for him to experiment by pulling the distance lever, giving up a little spin, and see what happens.”

The Match is a friendly competition between golfers. The seventh edition of the competition will take place at the historic Pelican Golf Club Course.

The PNC Championship is also an unofficial tournament where professional golfers compete with their family members or friends.

Poll : 0 votes