Tiger Woods designs new putting courses in Texas 

Tiger Woods announced his latest golf course designs on Tuesday, December 6, via a social media post. The 15-time major champion has been working on his brand-new creation and is now ready for a public debut.

Woods took to his Instagram account to reveal the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, that will open for the public on December 16.

The new pop stroke will be similar to the 18-hole putt designed by Woods and his team. It will also have a restaurant, a rooftop bar, an ice cream parlor, a playground, and many other facilities.

The video shared on his social media accounts gave a rare glimpse of his creation, with a text pop-up initially saying 'Grand Opening' on Friday December 16.

Tiger Woods partnered with Popstroke in 2019 and has since worked on extending the company's roots. At the time, it only had a single facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, but it has since expanded to more cities.

Tiger's team had designed putting courses for Popstroke in Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Orlando.

It is important to note that future Popstroke facilities are in the works and will now open in Glendale, Scottsdale, Arizona, and also to a new location in Florida.

"It has been rewarding to see the brand" - Tiger Woods on his new business venture

The American golfer turned billionaire earlier this year. Woods has been involved in several businesses and always comes up with new ideas and intriguing stuff for his fans.

His new Pop Stroke Golf in Houston has all the lavish facilities for all-day play at $25 for adults and offers discounts for children.

In a press conference last year, Tiger Woods opened up about his new venture and said:

“Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels."

He went on to say:

“It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at Popstroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest. Each new location will have a different course design and layout, giving players unique putting challenges as they travel across the country.”

It is important to note that on December 16, Tiger Woods will be playing at the PNC Championship alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

The five-time Masters' winner announced last month that he had developed plantar fasciitis and would not be able to compete at the Hero World Challenge, scheduled for December 1–4.

However, he was hopeful about his upcoming tournament, the PNC Championship, which will take place from December 15 to 18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes.

TGR Live @TGRLiveEvents See you on 18 green



🎙 @tigerwoods See you on 18 green 🎙 @tigerwoods https://t.co/KSujwPTPQ0

Tiger and Charlie participated in the championship last year but finished second to John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

Woods is also slated to play at The Match this Saturday, December 10, in which he will team up with Rory McIlroy to play against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Poll : 0 votes