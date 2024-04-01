“He’s been a dad, he lost his dad”: Stephan Jaeger’s wife Shelby reflects on golfer’s ‘insane progress’ after winning Texas Children’s Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger's wife, Shelby, opened up about her husband's incredible victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024. In the recently concluded PGA Tour event, the German golfer played fabulously to win his maiden event in the circuit.

He took the lead after 54 holes in a five-way tie and extended it in the final round with a score of 67. He had a fabulous one-stroke victory over Tony Finau, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti, and Scottie Scheffler.

Following the tournament, Shelby spoke with the PGA Tour and reflected on the incredible journey of the 34-year-old golfer. The golfer's wife revealed that ahead of the tournament, she had chatted with Jaeger and told him how amazing it would be if he could win this week, and surprisingly, he did.

Speaking about Stephan Jaeger's incredible victory, Shelby said:

"Last night, whenever we were talking, he was like, 'I feel really good about tomorrow.'Actually, it's funny, earlier this week, I was like, why don't you just go win this week and we'll go home because we just moved to a new house last week, and we'll go home , and then we'll go to the Masters. And he's like, 'Yeah, that Sounds like a good idea.' So that was kind of cool that, that is what happened."

In addition to her statement, Shelby said that Jaeger has made incredible progress in the last year. He worked really hard, "especially in the last year and a half." The time was tough as Stephan lost his dad, but in that time, he became a dad himself. She added:

"He, on the Kory Ferry (Tour) he just killed it. He was so good. And it took him awhile to get that confidence out here. And I knew once he got it, he would just run with it. So that hard work that he has put in, especially in the last year and a half. Just to watch it, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' Like he's been through a lot.

"He's become a dad, he's lost his dad, all within the same timeframe and he's just. He has stepped up and he's....I don't know..like it is insane the amount of progress he's made in a year. And I couldn't be more happy for him."

Stephan Jaeger started his professional journey in 2012 and has won seven tournaments so far. Last week was his first victory on the PGA Tour. He has won six tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour.

How did Stephan Jaeger play at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open?

Stephan Jaeger was pretty impressive throughout the tournament last week. He shot 69 in the opening round, followed by a fabulous round of 66 on Friday.

The German golfer maintained a good strike and shot another round of 66 on Saturday. He was leading the tournament in a five-way tie after the third round and finally emerged victorious after shooting 67 in the final on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, who was in the lead after 54 holes, slipped down one position after the final to settle in a tie with Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry, Taylor Moore and last year's winner Tony Finau. David Skinns secured the seventh spot on the leaderboard in a tie with Max Greyserman, Aaron Rai, and Billy Horschel.