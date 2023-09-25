“He’s definitely not a pushover” - Todd Lewis shares Team USA’s views on rookie Ludvig Aberg

23-year-old Ludvig Aberg might have turned pro just a few months ago, but his prodigious skills have definitely taken the golf world by storm. The youngster even got noticed by European Ryder Cup team captain Luke Donald, and made the team as the captain's pick.

Now, in his rookie year, Ludvig Aberg is a rookie at the Ryder Cup too. His expectations to perform well are high, and the US team has also taken notice of him. Golf Channel's Todd Lewis recently explained what the US team thought of the Swedish golfer.

"He does not have the experience but he sure does have the confidence. The players that are going to face him on the United States side know that he is not a pushover. He is not the weak link in that team even though he's a rookie."

Expand Tweet

Ludvig Aberg's talent catches eye of entire golf world just months after turning pro

It might be Aberg's first year as a pro golfer, by he has achieved quite a lot of success as an amateur as well. Becoming the most talked about young golfer, Ludvig Aberg climbed up to and retained the World No. 1 amateur ranking spot.

"They understand that he could be a generational talent as well. To do all those wonderful things in college- I mean even as an amateur he was playing in all these professional settings, be it the DP World Tour or on the PGA Tour. He immediately gained the respect of all the United States players."

Now, the Ryder Cup will provide the ultimate test of pressure and skill management as Europe try to win the binneal tournament on their home ground. Being one of the quickest golfers to make the Ryder Cup team, he is hoping to channel whatever experience he has gained so far.

“One of the reasons why I was able to stand out in college in amateur golf is that I was able to have my emotions intact, and that’s what I’ll try to do," Aberg said.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is now just around the corner, being held from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.