"He's very disciplined" - Ludvig Aberg reveals things he wants to emulate from Scottie Scheffler's game

Ludvig Aberg talked about strategies he would like to emulate from Scottie Scheffler and praised the World No. 1 in a recent interview. The Swede professional opened up about Scheffler while facing the media before teeing off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025.

The event at Bay Hill Golf Course in Florida is scheduled to start on March 6, 2025. Apart from Ludvig Aberg, the star-studded field features big names like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and Scottie Scheffler. Sharing his views on Scheffler's strategies, Aberg said (via ASAP Sports),

"Yeah, I think there's a lot of things that obviously Scottie's doing really well. The way that he controls the ball flight is one of the things that stands out to me."

"I like the idea that, I mean I can't speak for him, but it seems like from watching that he's aggressive off the tee, but fairly conservative into the greens, which allows him to get a lot of chances."

While speaking about Scheffler's skills and nature of play, the 2025 Genesis Invitational winner praised his discipline. Ludvig Aberg further explained what he wants to "emulate" from Scheffler's game:

"He's very disciplined in the way that he plays golf, which is why he's won here twice and he's won on really hard golf courses, won Memorial. I think that would be sort of a strategy that I would like to emulate a little bit more."

"Just to make sure that you give yourself plenty of chances. But you're also being aggressive when you have the opportunity to do so," Aberg added.

Ludvig Aberg is scheduled to tee off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 at 9.45 a.m. ET. Last year, Scheffler finished the prestigious event with a 15-under 273. He dominated the tournament with a five-stroke margin over Wyndham Clark. That was the same margin that was held by Tiger Woods when he won the Arnold Palmer in 2012.

Ludvig Aberg WITB (2025)

Aberg, who plays on the PGA Tour and the European Tour, turned professional back in 2023. In the same year, the Swedish golfer won the 2023 Omega European Masters and was instrumental behind Team Europe's Ryder Cup win.

At the 2023 RSM Classic, Ludvig Aberg scored his first PGA Tour victory at St. Simon's Island. He finished the tournament with 29-under, recording the lowest score (64,61,61) in back-to-back three rounds. Shortly after this win, in December 2023, Aberg signed his maiden multi-year deal with Titleist.

As a part of the deal, Aberg will use Titleist gear, along with the golf equipment bag. Here's a detailed look at what's in the bag of Ludvig Aberg:

Titleist TSR2 driver (9°) + Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway wood (15°) + Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X shaft

Titleist (2019) T100 irons (4-PW) + KBS Tour 130 X shafts

Titleist 718 T-MB 2-iron + KBS Tour 130 X shafts

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges (50° - F Grind, 54° - S Grind, 60° - V Grind) + KBS Tour 130 X shafts

Odyssey White Hot Versa 1 putter (36.5")

Titleist Pro V1x golf balls

