“He’s hard to listen to” – Fans react to Brandel Chamblee ‘chuckling’ at Phil Mickelson’s putt at the US Open 2023 

The epic Twitter feud between Brandel Chamblee and Phil Mickelson is far from over. The two have both been involved in the US Open, where Chamblee is working as a commentator and Mickelson is competing.

Brandel was in the commentary box during the first round of the 2023 US Open on Thursday, June 15, as the LIV golfer was playing his shots. Phil finished seven strokes behind the leaders after making four birdies and three bogeys in the first round. However, while playing, Brandel chuckled when Mickelson dropped the putt.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) recently shared a video on its Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Par.Par. Birdie.Birdie. Phil Mickelson is -2 through his first four holes."

The LIV Golf Updates account reshared the video highlighting Brandel Chamblee's reaction as Mickelson dropped the putt. They wrote:

"Brandel hated when this putt dropped. This is so good, objectively hilarious."

Another account, Phil Mickelson Tracker, highlighted Brandel's chuckle at the end of the putt:

"Brandel chuckling when the putt goes in is crazy"

Fans took to Twitter to comment, saying:

"He’s hard to listen to"

"Chuckle isn't the right description. It was a nasally, self important 'hhmph' as if to indicate every good thing Phil does is a personal attack on Brandel himself."

While others wrote that Brandel should be fired for doing this. A fan commented:

"Brandel should be fired for that… He won’t be but he should be…"

"That a snotty Hmmph. He can't help himself can he," another wrote.

Yet someone jotted that Chamblee is too biased and wrote:

"Brandel definitely not good for the game of golf , too biased and now unliked."

Phil Mickelson parred the opening two holes before making back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth. However, as the competition progressed, he went off the rails, carding two straight bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes. He finished with a score of 69 after making two birdies and a bogey on the closing nine holes.

All about Brandel Chamblee and Phil Mickelson's feud

The conflict between Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee began when the Golf Channel expert spoke out against Brooks Koepka's inclusion in the Ryder Cup, which is set to take place in September. Claude Harmon III, the PGA Championship winner's swing coach, jumped in and attacked Chamblee for his statement, and Mickelson also chimed in to voice his thoughts.

Phil Mickelson and Brandel Chamblee exchanged hard-to-text messages on Twitter, which resulted in the golf commentator blocking Mickelson on social media.

The dispute heated up even more after the Golf Analyst proposed Mickelson for a debate on the LIV Golf during his US Open broadcast.

Lefty added a new wrinkle to the feud when he uploaded a photo of the LPGA's Aramco Team Series, which was sponsored by Saudi Arabia's PIF, with the caption:

"@chambleebrandel @eamonlynch, Isn’t selective moral outrage the best?😂😂Stay strong you two."

Surprisingly, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced the merging of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf during their feud.

Soon after the merger, PGA and LIV golfers headed to Los Angeles to compete in the US Open, the year's third major, which is set to take place from June 15 to 18.

