"He's lost his mojo”: Women avoiding Tiger Woods ‘like the plague’ after his split with ex-girlfriend Erica Herman - Reports

Tiger Woods' history with his partners has not been particularly good. His split with his last partner Erica Herman became controversial after Herman filed a case against Woods to get the non-disclosure agreement between the pair nullified. This was reportedly done by Herman to file charges of sexual harassment against the golfer.

However, Herman recently dropped all charges against Woods. Regardless, the scandal has left a lasting impact on Tiger Woods' personal life. According to Radaronline.com, women are now allegedly avoiding Woods at all costs. An anonymous insider said:

"Tiger's been single a long time, and not by choice. He's lost his mojo and doesn't know how to get it back. A lot of women feel he did a rotten thing to Erica. Despite his fame and wealth, they're seeing him as a bad apple not worth the hassle."

They noted that while Woods might be considered to be the best on the golf course, his personal life is tainted with poor decisions. The insider added:

"Tiger has this reputation as a total cheater, which he'll never be able to shake. Add to that the way he just double-crossed Erica, and it's not hard to see why women are avoiding him like the plague."

Tiger Woods still in search for 'eligible' women after splitting up with Erica Herman

Despite all the drama surrounding his personal life, Tiger Woods is reportedly searching for his ideal partner. He allegedly asked his friends to look for him as well.

"He's urging pals to keep a lookout for eligible ladies, but he's not an easy sell. Tiger hasn't ever gone this long without a girlfriend. It's been a really hard stretch," the insider told Radaronline.com.

Woods first found himself in the center of controversy after reports of him cheating on his then-wife Elin Nordegren emerged. Woods and Nordegren got divorced after being married for six years. He then dated Lindsey Vonn for a while before getting together with his latest partner Erica Herman. Woods' first marriage ended with heavy allegations of infidelity, permanently affecting his image.