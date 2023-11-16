“Bet that was expensive!” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman dropping sexual allegations lawsuit after months in court

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, has withdrawn her complaint of sexual harassment against the golfer. According to a recent Fox News story, Herman withdrew her petition in a recent filing.

The restaurant manager withdrew the complaint after acknowledging that she had never experienced sexual harassment. NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X (former Twitter account) with a caption saying:

#CASE CLOSED — Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has officially dropped all allegations of sexual misconduct and dropped her appeal. She admitted in court docs: "I was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents…” (via @FoxNews)."

Fans immediately took to the comment section to claim that Herman had gotten big cash from Woods to drop the lawsuit. One user wrote:

"Bet that was expensive!!!"

"Money talks," an user commented.

"Sounds like she got some hush money," another user jotted.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman supposedly started dating in 2017 and soon after, the restaurant manager moved in to live in the golfer's mansion on Jupiter Island. However, after their breakup in October 2022, Herman was kicked out of the house and later filed a lawsuit against a fund owned by Woods.

As per the New York Post, Herman was suing the golfer for wrongful eviction and sought $30 million in actual and consequential damages. However, she had signed an NDA, which forbade her from sharing details of her relationship with Woods.

Herman nevertheless filed a complaint to nullify the agreement under the Speak Out Act, which allows the victims to speak out if they are sexually harassed or abused even if they signed an NDA. Eventually, Erica dropped the case.

All about Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman's relationship

Herman worked at Woods' Jupiter restaurant in 2015, when they first got to know one another. They made their first public appearance together at the President's Cup in September 2017.

Herman was spotted donning the player's spouse's credentials at the tournament. She later went to the tournament's opening ceremony alongside the wives of the US team members, according to Golf.com.

After a month, Woods shared photos of him and Herman on social media, formally announcing their relationship. The pair have largely kept their romance under wraps. Despite making multiple public appearances, they seldom spoke about one another.

When Woods won the Tour Championship in 2018, Erica hugged him and kissed him on the 18th hole to celebrate. She was by his side when Tiger won the Masters in 2019

Speaking about Woods's victory, Herman said via Golf.com:

"It's miraculous. I mean, nothing ever surprises me about him. But he'd just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn't going to go home."

But in 2022, the couple's paths diverged and they ended their relationship. They are yet to disclose the cause of their breakup.