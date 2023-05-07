Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest golfers of all time. His success on the course has been well-documented, but his personal life has also been a source of fascination for many.

One aspect of his personal life that has garnered much attention is his relationship with Erica Herman. In this article, we'll explore the timeline of their relationship, including when they split.

PNC Championship - Friday Pro-am

Beginning of Tiger Woods and Erica Herman's relationship

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman first met in 2015, when she was working as a manager at his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. According to reports, they didn't start dating until 2017.

The first time Herman was seen wearing a "player spouse" credential was at the 2017 Presidents Cup, shortly after her relationship with Woods became public. While this was a significant event for the duo, it was not necessarily an indication that their relationship had reached a new level of seriousness.

In November 2017, Woods and Herman made headlines when they were photographed together at the Presidents Cup closing ceremonies in New Jersey.

This was significant because it was the first time that Tiger Woods had been seen with a woman since his 2015 divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Many took this as an indication that Woods and Herman were serious about each other.

They continued to be seen together at various events, including the 2018 Ryder Cup and the Masters Tournament.

In September 2018, the second time Herman was seen wearing a "player spouse" credential - at the 2018 BMW Championship - was more significant. This was because the "player spouse" credential is typically reserved for the spouses or significant others of professional golfers.

This indicated that Herman was being recognized as an important part of Woods' life and career.

This was also the first time that Herman had been seen with Tiger Woods at a golf tournament since their relationship became public. In November of that year, Herman was by Woods' side when he won the Tour Championship, his first win in over five years.

She was also seen celebrating with him when he won the Masters in 2019, his first major championship win in 11 years.

2019 Presidents Cup - Day 3

The End of their Relationship

Despite their seemingly strong relationship, news broke in May 2021 that Tiger Woods and Erica Herman had split.

The exact date of their breakup is not known, but sources say that it happened sometime after the car crash that Woods was involved in earlier this year. The crash left the golfer with serious injuries, including multiple leg fractures, and he has been recovering ever since.

There has been no official statement from either Woods or Herman regarding the breakup. However, sources close to the couple say that it was amicable and that they remain friends.

It's unclear what the future holds for them, but for now, it seems that their romantic relationship has come to an end.

In conclusion, Tiger Woods and Erica Herman had a well-documented relationship that lasted several years. They met in 2015 when Herman was working as a manager at The Woods Jupite, and began dating in 2017.

Their relationship reached new heights in 2018 when they were seen together at various golf tournaments, including when Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship and the Masters.

Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end in 2021, although the exact date of their breakup is not known. Despite this, sources say that they remain friends and that the breakup was amicable.

While we don't know what the future holds for Tiger Woods and Erica Herman, many believe that their relationship had a significant impact on both of their lives.

