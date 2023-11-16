"I was never a victim of sexual harassment” - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman officially drops sexual allegations and NDA appeal

Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend of American golfer Tiger Woods, formally abandoned her lawsuit against him. After Woods and Herman split up in the dusk of 2022, the restaurant manager filed a complaint against the fifteen-time major winner, claiming that he had engaged in sexual misconduct. She had a lawsuit filed as well.

Fox News, however, claims that Herman has formally withdrawn her appeal in her most recent court filings.

"I was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents," she admitted.

In the wake of 2023, Herman filed a case against Tiger Woods, alleging that he had conned her into leaving his home.

When she first started dating Woods in 2017, she signed a non-disclosure agreement, which forbade her from disclosing any personal information about the relationship to the public. Herman said she was coerced into signing the NDA and filed a formal case to have it void. Nevertheless, the court dismissed her appeal because she was unable to present sufficient evidence to support her statement.

Her case to nullify the NDA was rejected by Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger saying:

"Herman has had the opportunity (to) provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so."

Following her eviction from the residence, she filed a $30 million lawsuit against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Island Irrevocable Trust.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman's legal battle explained

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman's messy legal battle started after they had a breakup in October 2022. She was duped into leaving the luxury seaside mansion they share in Jupiter.

Reports claimed that Herman was on vacation when Woods locked her out of the mansion. She later filed a case against the golfer — not legally against him but against a trust owned by Woods in Florida.

In her filing, she claimed $30 million in damages and also asked to nullify an NDA signed by her, under the Speak Out Act. The act allows the victims, who signed NDAs to speak out if they are sexually abused or harassed. Herman filed a sexual harassment case against Woods and asked the court to nullify her NDA.

In a case filing of June 29, it was revealed that Herman has officially dropped her $30 million lawsuit. The court released a statement saying (via New York Post):

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

Erica Herman and Tiger Woods started dating in 2017 and they had been together for around five years before splitting their ways in 2022. After several months, Erica Herman has formally dismissed her complaint regarding sexual harassment.