Tiger Woods' Ex girlfriend Erica Herman drops $30,000,000 lawsuit against the golfer after seven months in court

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped her lawsuit against the renowned golfer, which sought $30 million in damages.

Herman filed a motion in the fall of 2022 to nullify a non-disclosure agreement, which she claimed to be forced to sign in 2017. She also claimed that she and the golfer had an "oral tenancy agreement" that allowed her to live in Woods' Jupiter home for 11 years. She had five years remaining because they had only dated for six years.

Last year, Erica Herman was allegedly duped into leaving the Woods' residence while she was on vacation. She also allegedly accused the golfer of sexual molestation in her court declaration.

Her case was set to be heard in August. However, a recent court record filed on June 29 revealed that Herman had dropped the claim and the hearing had been cancelled.

"The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration", read the filing as reported by the New York Post.

Erica Herman signed an NDA with Tiger Woods at the start of their relationship in 2017 while working at his Jupiter restaurant. The couple split up last year, and their court battle has made headlines ever since.

Erica Herman took her NDA lawsuit to the fourth district court before dropping the case

Erica Herman filed her NDA lawsuit in Florida's fourth district court in June after her plea was rejected twice. According to USA Today, she petitioned the Florida Court to overturn the verdict.

The initial hearing was held in May 2023, but Judge Elizabeth A. Mertger decided in Tiger Woods' favour when Herman failed to provide proof in her favour. She did not, however, give up and filed another lawsuit in Florida's district court.

Here is an execpt from Erica Herman's NDA:

"As consideration for the opportunity to continue to spend time with Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods and to be privy to certain private information and confidential aspects of your personal life and your professional and business endeavors and be employed at the restaurant known as The Woods Jupiter and owned indirectly by you, and for other good and valuable consideration the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged."

In a court document filed on May 7, Tiger Woods' legal team defended the golfer saying:

"Ms. Herman is not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute. Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding."

It is worth noting that during the May court hearing, Tiger Woods' legal team disclosed correspondence with Herman from 2017. The emails made it obvious that Herman chose to sign the agreement and was not coerced into doing so.