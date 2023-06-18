Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman takes her NDA case to Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has refused to give up her legal battles against the golfer. On Friday, June 16, she brought her NDA (non-disclosure agreement) case to the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Florida after being denied by a judge twice.

Herman had earlier filed a complaint against Woods, accusing him of forcing her to sign an NDA to keep the details of their relationship private. However, after the couple decided to part ways last year, Herman wanted to expose Woods and hence requested that the court vacate the NDA she signed in 2017, which she claimed was forced upon her.

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman (Image via Getty)

According to USA Today, Erica Herman filed an appeal on Friday in an attempt to overturn the ruling.

The dispute initially came to light in May 2023, when Herman requested that the court nullify the agreement, but Judge Elizabeth A.Metzger of the Circuit Court in Martin ruled in favor of the 15-time major champion, prompting Herman to file two additional lawsuits.

Despite the fact that the judge stated that the matter should be resolved through private arbitration, as stated in the NDA, Herman filed the case in Florida again.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman's legal battle explained

Tiger Woods allegedly kicked Erica Herman out of his treasury house after their breakup. However, the restaurant manager stated that the arrangement she made with the golfer permits her to stay in the estate for ten years and filed a case.

She also accused Woods of sexual assault and sued him for $30 million in damages. Herman filed a lawsuit in Martin County, Florida, demanding that the NDA be declared null and void. The NDA read:

"As consideration for the opportunity to continue to spend time with Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods and to be privy to certain private information and confidential aspects of your personal life and your professional and business endeavors and be employed at the restaurant known as The Woods Jupiter and owned indirectly by you, and for other good and valuable consideration the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged."

In exchange, Tiger Woods' lawyer filed a document in court on May 7 that stated:

"Ms. Herman is not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute. Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding."

The judge ruled in favor of Tiger Woods in the previous two hearings because Erica Herman failed to produce valid proof to back up her claims, and the golfer's legal team shared the emails in which Herman consented to sign the NDA.

Poll : 0 votes