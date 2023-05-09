What is in Tiger Woods’ NDA for Erica Herman? Details in the agreement explored

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman filed a lawsuit against the golfer to overturn an NDA she signed in 2017. Herman sued Woods earlier this year after she signed an agreement that prohibited her from revealing their personal information in public.

After their split in October, Erica Herman claimed she was duped into leaving Tiger Woods' Jupiter mansion last year. She said that she was on vacation when Woods' personnel took her belongings from his home and refused to let her in.

Erica Herman petitioned the court to overturn the NDA. On March 6, she filed a complaint in the circuit court of Martin County, Florida, requesting a declaratory judgment and asking for $30 million in damages.

Her NDA permitted her to stay at Woods' residence with his children. However, none of them are permitted to discuss their personal lives in public. Furthermore, the agreement stated that their issue would be resolved outside of court. The NDA read:

"As consideration for the opportunity to continue to spend time with Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods and to be privy to certain private information and confidential aspects of your personal life and your professional and business endeavors and be employed at the restaurant known as The Woods Jupiter and owned indirectly by you, and for other good and valuable consideration the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged."

Erica Herman sued Tiger Woods again on Friday (May 5), claiming that she did not sign the agreement and that the contract should be void under federal law, which bans the NDA from being enforced in cases involving sexual harassment or sexual assault.

Herman alleged in her new case that Tiger Woods had a sexual relationship with her while she was working for him and pushed her to sign the contract or leave the job.

"Ms Herman is not a victim of sexual assault" - Tiger Woods' lawyer replies to Erica Herman's accusation against the golfer

Tiger Woods was accused of sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend. Woods' lawyer, on the other hand, responded to her in a document delivered on Sunday, May 7. They wrote:

"Ms. Herman is not a victim of sexual assault or abuse sought to be protected by Congress when enacting the statute. Rather, Ms. Herman is a jilted ex-girlfriend who wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court, rather than honor her commitment to arbitrate disputes in a confidential arbitration proceeding."

Tiger Woods also defended himself, claiming that Herman had signed the NDA. He wrote in his statement:

“Over the course of my relationship with Ms. Herman, I became familiar with her signature and handwriting. Ms. Herman’s signature appears above her printed name. The other handwriting on page 3 is Ms. Herman’s handwriting.”

Woods' attorney forwarded a copy of the NDA and Herman's email to Christopher Hubman, the CFO of ETW Corporation. Woods' legal team is attempting to get the arbitration issue in their next hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 8.

