"He's had so many damn surgeries" - When PGA Tour pro Chandler Phillips said Tiger Woods allegedly can't 'feel' his leg anymore

Golf legend Tiger Woods is gearing up for his 2024 PGA Championship. The tournament will be held from May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Course.

Last month, before the 2024 Masters tournament PGA Tour player Chandler Phillips revealed the scale of Tiger Woods' injuries. Phillips recently finished 3rd at the 2024 Valspar Championship tournament at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor. In a podcast with Jeff Stanfield and Andy Shaver at The Big Honker Podcast, the 27-year-old said:

"The name Tiger Woods, everything he's won. I mean he's pretty much a lifelong member of the PGA tour. He'll never lose his card. He could be 80 years old and he could say hey I want to come and play in this tournament, they're going to put him in."

He further said that Tiger Woods has the same status as Jack Nicklaus on the PGA Tour. He further said on the podcast:

"He's had so many damn surgeries you know the car wreck and everything. I think he's more metal than he is actually person now."

Phillips further shared that someone told with him the other day that there had been extensive surgery on his Woods' foot. He said:

"He's had so much surgery on his foot, on the leg that got real messed up in that car wreck that he almost can't even feel it anymore."

Tiger Woods hasn't played many golf tournaments after the 2021 car crash in Los Angeles. Last year, Woods decided to play one golf tournament a month.

A look at Tiger Woods' performance after the 2021 car crash

The former World No. 1 is currently ranked 801 in the OWGR rankings. He has had 82 PGA Tour wins and his last victory came at the 2019 Zozo Championship. He has failed to win any golf tournaments after his 2021 car crash.

The 48-year-old returned to the golf course at the 2022 Masters tournament. He finished with a T43 after carding rounds of 71, 74, 78 and 78. He withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship after three rounds. Woods returned to the golf course in the 2022 Open Championship but failed to make the cut.

In 2023, he played only three tournaments. The American played at the Genesis Invitational and had a T45 finish. After making the cut at the 2023 Masters, he withdrew again after two rounds. His best performance after the car crash came in 2023 Hero World Challenge, where he had a T18 finish.

In 2024, he withdrew again from the Genesis Invitation in the middle of the second round. In the 2024 Masters, Woods made the cut consecutively for a record 24th time. However, he finished with T60 after his worst-ever score at Augusta National Golf Club.

Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' performances after his car crash in 2021:

2022 Masters Tournament: T47 (71, 74, 78, 78)

2022 PGA Championship: WD (74, 69, 79)

2022 The Open Championship: CUT (78, 75)

2023 The Genesis Invitational: T45 (69, 74, 67, 73)

2023 Masters Tournament: WD (74, 73)

2023 Hero World Challenge: 18 (75, 70, 71, 72)

2024 The Genesis Invitational: WD (72)

2024 Masters Tournament: 60 (73, 72, 82, 77)