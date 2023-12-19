“He’s a smart negotiator” – Fans react to Viktor Hovland denying LIV Golf rumors while sounding off on the PGA Tour’s management

In his latest interview, Viktor Hovland denied going to LIV Golf but slammed the PGA Tour management for overlooking the grievances of its members. He has a lot to say about the current state of golf.

A couple of weeks ago, Jon Rahm put all the rumors to bed after signing the lucrative offer from LIV Golf. Following his departure, speculation emerged that there might be more high-profile defections in the coming days, including the likes of Hovland himself. The 25-year-old Norwegian has emerged as one of the most promising names after an incredible year on the PGA Tour, and his signing would have a significant impact.

In the latest interview with Discovery’s Golf's "Fore" podcast, Hovland denied all the rumors of him joining LIV in the future. However, he didn't hold back from criticizing the PGA Tour for keeping the players in the dark about recent developments, especially its deal with the PIF.

He said that the management saw the players as the labor and not as members. He continued:

"When you get to see what happens behind closed doors, how the management actually makes decisions, which are not in the players' best interest, but best for themselves and what they think is best.

"They are businessmen who say that, 'No, it should look like this and that.' There is a great deal of arrogance behind it all."

Hovland's comments received mixed responses from fans online. While many agreed with his statement, they felt he was merely negotiating for himself on the tour. Besides, some believed that the only reason he wasn't currently switching to LIV was that he still wasn't exempt from all the majors. They thought that it would only take one major win for him to consider leaving the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X(formerly called Twitter):

"He’s a smart negotiator. By feigning disinterest (likely due to an inadequate offer), while simultaneously blasting the PGA Tour, he’s forced LIV to increase their offer. He MAY get Rahmbo like #’s. Still bullish on him going to LIV. @PIF_en - let’s get this done!"

"Monahan has dirt on everyone. That is the only possible way he still has a job."

"I hate LIV golf but I go where Big Vik goes. Thank the lord he doesn’t want to go to LIV"

"Hovland needs OWGR because hes not safely qualified for all the majors like Rahm, he has no choice"

"Would like to know if he will be thinking the same when he wins his first major..."

"Jay’s famous “The PGA Tour - YOUR Tour” will never not be funny to me"

"Good for Victor, make a stand and give your opinion and don’t run away like a coward..Big Hovland fan here."

"How can you not like this guy??? He's honest and entertaining. It's the players like him who are the future of golf and will make the product better once the 'businessmen' get out of the way..."

"Hes won nothing so can't get an exception at the majors before he goes to LIV"

"I love it when golfers say they aren’t going to LIV - it’s just code for 'they haven’t met my number yet'"

"I will guarantee he doesn’t go LIV. I got nothing against LIV. Hovland just isn’t a LIV guy."

Where will Viktor Hovland play next?

Viktor Hovland is set to compete at the Sentry, the PGA Tour 2024 season's first event. The Sentry will take place from January 4 to 7 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii.

Hovland had an incredible year, as he won three events on the PGA Tour 2022–23 season, including the FedEx Cup. He ended the year as the 4th-ranked golfer in the Original World Golf Ranking.