"He smelled amazing": Scottish pro recalls meeting Tiger Woods at The Open Championship

Scottish professional golfer Ewen Ferguson recently shared his story of meeting Tiger Woods at The Open Championship. Ferguson revealed that the 82-time PGA Tour winner “smelled amazing.”

Ad

Ewen Ferguson turned pro in 2016 and plays on the European Tour. He has won three European Tour events, including the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational and the 2024 BMW International Open. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, has been playing golf professionally since 1996. He has won The Open Championship three times– in 2000, 2005, and 2006.

Ewen Ferguson spoke on the "Life on Tour" podcast, detailing how his encounter with Tiger Woods at The Open left him star-struck.

Ad

Trending

“I go on the putting green, I was just putting and I heard like mad, like people screaming and I thought that’s weird… And I turn around and sure, it’s Tiger… He walked literally right by me, like I was putting like that, he walked like that here. Could feel the aura. And it smelled, I mean, he smelled amazing. Honestly, and he walked just right by and I was thinking I am so nervous now,” Ferguson said. [00:12]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The three-time DP World Tour winner also detailed how he had asked Tiger Woods for a photo.

“I thought I need to get my phone to my caddie and say can you get me a wee picture of Tiger?... And I was like, Tiger, any chance of a photo? And he went, ‘pardon?’ and I thought, you’re joking what have I done and he goes, and I goes, any chance of a photo please and he went ‘absolutely,’” Ferguson added. [01:10]

Ad

Tiger Woods is yet to make his first PGA Tour start of the year. He was set to compete at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines; however, he withdrew from the event due to the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods.

Tiger Woods announces unfortunate injury and plans to focus on recovery

15-time Major Championship winner Tiger Woods recently suffered an injury in his left Achilles that required surgery. As such, he revealed that he would be taking time to heal, rest, and recover. This has led many fans to believe that he may not return to competition as soon as they had hoped.

Ad

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

“This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. ‘The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,’ added Dr. Stucken,” he continued.

Ad

Woods further shared that he was back home following the surgery, and that his major focus was on getting better through rehab. He also thanked his fans and followers for the support they showed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback