“He won a joke tournament” – Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau calling out Zach Johnson for Ryder Cup snub after LIV Chicago win

After Bryson DeChambeau's dominating victory at the LIV Chicago tournament, his comments about the Ryder Cup have caused quite a stir in the golf community.

The powerful American, who has been involved in a lot of controversy lately, expressed his unhappiness at not being picked for the elite Ryder Cup team by taking the microphone during his post-tournament press conference. Fans and other golfers have responded to this decision in a variety of ways.

"It would've been nice to at least get a call. There's numerous people I think Zach should have called out here. We didn't get that, and I get it, but we're nothing different." —Bryson DeChambeau at his presser following the win at LIV Chicago

This year's U.S. Ryder Cup captain, Zach Johnson, is the subject of DeChambeau's "Zach" reference.

Despite some people applauding DeChambeau for his remarks, there was a strong pushback from supporters and detractors.

In particular, one Twitter user responded to Nuclear Golf's post with a lighthearted remark, adding:

"He won a joke tournament with like 50 some people in it. Lol."

Given the nature of the LIV Chicago event, this viewpoint mirrors the belief held by many that Bryson DeChambeau's criticism of the captain's decisions may not be warranted.

Bryson DeChambeau claims LIV Golf Chicago title

At the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago event on Sunday, September 24, Bryson DeChambeau shot a round of 8-under 63. The American golfer defeated Marc Leishman by a single shot to win the championship.

On LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau has been in amazing form this season, and many think he could have been selected for the USA Ryder Cup team.

Zach Johnson, the captain, has only selected one LIV Golf member this year, and the golfer lost out on auto-qualification because the Saudi circuit points are not included in the Ryder Cup standings list.

Ryder Cup 2023 schedule

The much-awaited 44th Ryder Cup is drawing near, and with its inaugural tournament at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy, it looks to be a historic occasion.

Taking place every two years, this golfing spectacular will bring together some of the best players in the world from September 30 to October 1.

Under the direction of Captain Zach Johnson, the USA has an impressive roster that includes players like Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Scottie Scheffler. In this esteemed competition, the American team is determined to win and preserve their legacy.

The European team, led by the seasoned Luke Donald, is preparing for a fierce match throughout the fairways. Prominent European golfers Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy will play crucial roles in their quest to secure triumph for their region.