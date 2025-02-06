Heartbreaking reality about Tiger Woods’ mother comes to light as insider reveals why he wears red

The death of Kultida Woods, mother of Tiger Woods, was one of the discussion points in a recent episode of Fore Play Podcast Plus. The podcast hosts, Frankie and Riggs, discussed Tiger’s relationship with his mom and why he wears red. Apart from that, the podcast also discussed inside stories about them.

Both Frankie and Riggs talked about the ups and downs in Woods' personal life and said via the Fore Play Podcast Plus (8:53 onwards):

“I mean, Tiger's had, you know, quite the life, and I think his parents were like the only normalcy for him, even though there's a lot of things said about his upbringing and how it was a little bit different and a little bit more regimented, and he didn't have the most normal life.

"I think that for him, for Tiger Woods, once he became the most popular person in the world, the only things he did have was his family. You know, I think he was super tight with his mom. She's the reason he wears red—he told that story to our guy Carson Daly. I think it was like his mom was the one that really took him to tournaments and stuff all the time, so it was like car rides late at night, early in the morning. She got him a new head cover every time he won—that's how he got the tiger.”

Last year, Tiger Woods himself accepted that his mother was the one who brought discipline into his life. For Tiger, Kultida was always there by his side during thick and thin. She always used to tell Tiger not to do things to please other people as it would waste his energy.

Tiger Woods Called His Mother a ‘Force of Nature’

On February 4th, Tiger Woods announced on social media that his 80-year-old mother had passed away. The cause or other details of Kultida Woods’ death remain unknown. But last week, she was seen at a TMRW Golf League match in South Florida, where she was living.

In his social media post, Tiger Woods wrote:

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter—without her, none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.”

Kultida Woods was called ‘Tida’ by many. She met Earl Woods, father of Tiger, in Bangkok, where she was working as a civilian secretary in the US Army office. After marrying Earl Woods, when she left Thailand for the first time in 1968, she spoke minimal English. After moving to Brooklyn, Kultida and Earl Woods later settled in Cypress, California, where Tiger Woods was born in 1975.

