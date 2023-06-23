Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports announce key hirings ahead of TGL launch

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports League recently announced additional hires to its team.

Jarrett Dube, a long-time marketing professional, will join TMRW Sports as Chief Marketing Officer, while Emmy Award-winning producer Jeff Neubarth will be Vice President of Media Production, and Ashley Chalk will be Vice President, Global Partnership.

Kara Baker, Director of Digital Ops, Austin Embry, Director of Cyber Security, Ian Mutch, Gameplay Business Analyst, Caitlin Norgard, Program Management Director, Rossana Oyola, Director of Corporate IT, Wendy Smith, Lead Recruiter, and Patrick Surlis, Director of Digital Content, are the other team members.

TGL is a revolutionary new primetime golf league that combines action with PGA Tour professionals. The league's inaugural season will be held in January 2024, with six teams of three PGA Tour players competing in a head-to-head competition in a match-play format.

The series will consist of 15 regular season games, followed by semi-finals and finals.

More about TMRW Sports team members

Jarrett Dube: Chief Marketing Officer

Jarrett Dube joins as Chief Marketing Officer, where he will be in charge of creating the brand vision and developing creative initiatives for the league's growth. Dube has over 20 years of marketing expertise. He has collaborated with national and worldwide brands such as Samsung, Nike, American Express, Coca-Cola, and ESPN.

Jarrett Dube's work includes managing the "This is SportsCenter" and "Is it Monday Yet" campaigns for ESPN, as well as the "Just Do It" campaign for Nike. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts and currently resides in Los Angeles before relocating to Florida.

Jeff Neubarth: Vice President, Media Production

Jeff Neubarth will join TMRW Sports as Vice President, overseeing all elements of TGL events and collaborating with its global media partners to develop content plans.

Neubarth won an Emmy for his work as the executive producer of Callaway Golf's media team for eight years. He served as the producer of the first five editions of "The Match."

Jeff has previously worked as a coordinating producer for the Golf Channel's Morning show and Fox Sports' Morning Drive.

Ashley Chalk, Vice President (Global Partnerships)

Ashley Clark, a graduate of Dallas Baptist University, has been named Vice President of Global Partnerships. She was the Vice President of Business Development and has over 18 years of sales and marketing experience.

"I am excited to work with TMRW Sports" - Tiger Woods on the new golf league

Tiger Woods is looking forward to the TMRW Sports TGL series. Despite his absence from the golf course owing to surgery, the golf legend is focused on the global development of the sports.

Tiger Woods said via TMRW Sports' official website:

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports. So many athletes, entertainers, and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans. Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sports we love.”

Mike McCarley, the founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, also spoke about the sports league and said:

“Both Tiger and Rory’s competitive spirit extends beyond the golf course and both have proven track records in supporting ventures that are modernizing the way sports are played, enjoyed, and consumed. As we begin this journey together with the strong support of a diverse team of investors and partners, we’re focused on accelerating the evolution of sports with several interesting projects in development.”

