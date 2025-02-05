Rafael Nadal sends heartfelt condolences to Tiger Woods on the tragic passing of his mother Kultida

Rafael Nadal responded to Tiger Woods' heartbreaking announcement about the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods. The two sporting legends share mutual respect, as the Spaniard extended his heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared the heartbreaking news of his mother, Kultida Woods, passing away early in the morning on Tuesday, February 4. He described her as a strong and spirited woman, his biggest supporter, and a cherished grandmother to Sam and Charlie.

The golfing legend expressed gratitude for the love and prayers during this difficult time. Nadal commented on the post sending his love for the golfer, writing:

"So sorry for your loss. I send you a big hug ❤️"

Rafael Nadal's comment on Tiger Woods' post (Image: Instagram @tigerwoods)

Tiger Woods often expressed deep admiration for his mother, Kultida, describing her as tough yet loving. A constant source of support, she never missed a chance to cheer him on. In 2022, she joined her grandchildren at Woods' World Golf Hall of Fame induction as well.

When Tiger Woods praised Rafael Nadal for announcing his return to tennis following a long injury hiatus

Rafael Nadal (L) and Tiger Woods at the HSBC Champions in China in 2006 - Source: Getty

In 2023, Rafael Nadal played at the Australian Open but suffered a hip injury that kept him out for the rest of the year. However, at the fag end of the year, he announced that he would return to play in 2024.

Reacting to the Spaniard's announcement, his friend Tiger Woods had some words during a press conference at the Hero World Challenge in November 2023. He said, via ATPTour:

"I think what Rafa's done is extraordinary. I mean, he won the Australian Open on a broken foot... The guy is beyond tough and beyond competitive. And he knows that Father Time is here. Every athlete faces it. And [in] some sports it happens faster than others.

"Unfortunately, just like every sport, you can get aged out. And I don't want to see him go. I never want to see [Roger Federer] go. But that's just what happens."

Tiger emphasized the importance of appreciating Nadal’s presence in the sport, highlighting his passion and impact. He said that everyone should enjoy watching the Spaniard compete, acknowledging what he has meant to the game and the fans.

Rafael Nadal played several tournaments in 2024 but ultimately retired in November, after playing at the Davis Cup for Spain. Since his retirement, however, the 38-year-old was seen playing golf several times.

