'Heartbroken' Viktor Hovland releases statement after withdrawing from the Ryder Cup 2025

Team Europe has taken significant damage as Viktor Hovland is injured and will be withdrawing before the final day of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Hovland has been one of his team's most crucial players, helping them build such a large lead in the opening two days. Unfortunately for him, the golfer experienced a bulging disk in his neck, which has prevented him from rotating his neck to one side.

Reports on the matter have been pouring out, and NUCLR Golf recently shared on X that Dr Andrew Murray, the Ryder Cup Europe's medical officer, has stated that Hovland would be unable to play on Sunday. The doctor claimed:

"Unfortunately he is not able to rotate or flex his neck to one side, making playing the singles impossible."

On the other side, Viktor Hovland is also heartbroken and released a statement, claiming that there is nothing more he can do to play on Sunday and win the 2025 Ryder Cup for his team. He also stated that while he is not on course, Hovland will undoubtedly stand with Team Europe and support them from home. He explained:

"There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today. Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on.”

Reports have also claimed that Hovland will undergo an MRI, which will give a better understanding of his injury. Concerns have been raised about what will happen with the Singles Round of the Ryder Cup, with sources suggesting that a rare rule is likely to be implemented.

Viktor Hovland's withdrawal has resulted in the envelope rule being implemented

The Ryder Cup books first included the envelop rule in 1979. According to this regulation, before sending out their singles matchup list, each captain discreetly writes down a player's name on an envelope who will be benched from Sunday's game if the opposing team's one player is injured, sick, or withdraws from the tournament.

This rule has only applied once in history, during the 1993 Ryder Cup, when Europe's Sam Torrance was injured. During the competition, the US Captain at the time, Tom Watson, chose Lanny Wadkins' name to write in the envelope, and he was finally benched in accordance with the rules.

Following the same procedure as Viktor Hovland, one player from Team USA will forfeit, and the PGA Tour's official leaderboard website has confirmed that Keegan Bradley has chosen Harris English to forfeit the event. This resulted in a tied match, with Team Europe leading the 2025 Ryder Cup 5-12 heading into Sunday's Singles match.

