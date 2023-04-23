 "Here is that attention"- Max Homa shuts a LIV Golf fan account trying to troll him  

Max Homa recently missed the cut at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans by two strokes. He paired up with Collin Morikawa but failed to score a projected cut of -10. The American golfer returned home to prepare for upcoming tournaments.

The PGA Tour event is underway in TPC Louisiana. Concurrently, LIV Golf started its fourth event of the year in Australia. Talor Gooch has really impressed people with his resounding performances in the Saudi-backed series and maintained the lead since the second round.

A LIV Golf fan account @Drunkbytheturn recently tweeted about Gooch, claiming that Max Homa wanted to be like him.

"Talor Gooch is everything Max Homa wanted to be."

DrunkByTheTurn @DrunkByTheTurn_ Talor Gooch is everything Max Homa wants to be Talor Gooch is everything Max Homa wants to be

This time, however, the PGA Tour player had the best reply to the user. He shut them down by resharing the tweet. Homa wrote:

"The books I’ve read say I should give back to people in need so here is that attention ur craving. Talor is a great dad and a great golfer. Hope he wins this week by 20. These LIV stan accounts are truly the worst."

max homa @maxhoma23 DrunkByTheTurn @DrunkByTheTurn_ Talor Gooch is everything Max Homa wants to be Talor Gooch is everything Max Homa wants to be The books I’ve read say I should give back to people in need so here is that attention ur craving. Talor is a great dad and a great golfer. Hope he wins this week by 20. These LIV stan accounts are truly the worst twitter.com/drunkbytheturn… The books I’ve read say I should give back to people in need so here is that attention ur craving. Talor is a great dad and a great golfer. Hope he wins this week by 20. These LIV stan accounts are truly the worst twitter.com/drunkbytheturn…

In reply, the Twitter user wrote:

"Now that you are here, where Jay [Monahan] been hiding?"

DrunkByTheTurn @DrunkByTheTurn_ @maxhoma23 Now that you are here, where Jay been hiding? @maxhoma23 Now that you are here, where Jay been hiding?

The LIV Golf Insider Twitter handle also joined the thread and wrote that after missing the cut at the Zurich Classic, Max Homa spent the weekend watching LIV Golf.

"Max Homa is spending his missed cut weekend watching LIV Golf Adelaide . The 48 best golfers in the world are playing in Australia today."

Some fans also asked Max whether he watched Talor Gooch's game.

"Max, just out of curiosity, did you watch Talor play?"

Talor Gooch wins LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf Adelaide successfully concluded on Sunday, April 23, with Talor Gooch winning the tournament by three strokes.

The American golfer surprised everyone with his stunning performance in the opening round of LIV Golf. He played a bogey-free round with ten birdies. Gooch made eight birdies and an eagle in the second round. He made three birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey in the last round to wrap up at 73.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri secured second position with a score of -16.

Patrick Reed took the third position in a four-way tie alongside Cameron Smith, Cameron Tringale, and Pat Perez.

Here is the full leaderboard for LIV Golf Adelaide:

1. Talor Gooch

2. Anirban Lahiri

T3. Pat Perez

T3. Patrick Reed

T3. Cameron Smith

T3. Cameron Young

T7. Dean Burnmester

T7. Chad Schwartzel

T7. Peter Uihlein

10. Dean Johnson

T11. Abraham Ancer

T11. Sergio Garcia

T11. Brooks Koepka

T11. Kokrak

T11. Phil Mickelson

T11. Kevin Na

T11. Louis Oosthuizen

T11. Henrik Stenson

T11. Harold Varner II

T11. Bubba Watson

T21. Charles Howell II

T21. Marc Leishman

T21. Sebastian Munoz

T24. Chase Koepka

T24. Danny Lee

T26. Bryson DeChambeau

T26. Mito Pereira

T26. Ian Poulter

T26. Brendan Steele

T30. Joaquin Niemann

T30. Bernd Weisberg

T32. Richard Bland

T32. Thomas Pieters

T32. James Piot

T32. David Puig

T36. Graeme McDowell

T36. Carlos Ortiz

T36. Lee Westwood

39. Paul Casey

T40. Branden Grace

T40. Scott Vincent

T42. Laurie Canter

T42. Matthew Jones

44. Median Morgan

T45. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

T45. Matthew Wolff

47. Martin Kramer

48. Sihwan Kim

