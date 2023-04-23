 "Here is that attention"- Max Homa shuts a LIV Golf fan account trying to troll him  

Max Homa recently missed the cut at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans by two strokes. He paired up with Collin Morikawa but failed to score a projected cut of -10. The American golfer returned home to prepare for upcoming tournaments.
The PGA Tour event is underway in TPC Louisiana. Concurrently, LIV Golf started its fourth event of the year in Australia. Talor Gooch has really impressed people with his resounding performances in the Saudi-backed series and maintained the lead since the second round.
A LIV Golf fan account @Drunkbytheturn recently tweeted about Gooch, claiming that Max Homa wanted to be like him.
"Talor Gooch is everything Max Homa wanted to be."
This time, however, the PGA Tour player had the best reply to the user. He shut them down by resharing the tweet. Homa wrote:
"The books I’ve read say I should give back to people in need so here is that attention ur craving. Talor is a great dad and a great golfer. Hope he wins this week by 20. These LIV stan accounts are truly the worst."
In reply, the Twitter user wrote:
"Now that you are here, where Jay [Monahan] been hiding?"
The LIV Golf Insider Twitter handle also joined the thread and wrote that after missing the cut at the Zurich Classic, Max Homa spent the weekend watching LIV Golf.
"Max Homa is spending his missed cut weekend watching LIV Golf Adelaide . The 48 best golfers in the world are playing in Australia today."
Some fans also asked Max whether he watched Talor Gooch's game.
"Max, just out of curiosity, did you watch Talor play?"
Talor Gooch wins LIV Golf Adelaide
LIV Golf Adelaide successfully concluded on Sunday, April 23, with Talor Gooch winning the tournament by three strokes.
The American golfer surprised everyone with his stunning performance in the opening round of LIV Golf. He played a bogey-free round with ten birdies. Gooch made eight birdies and an eagle in the second round. He made three birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey in the last round to wrap up at 73.
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri secured second position with a score of -16.
Patrick Reed took the third position in a four-way tie alongside Cameron Smith, Cameron Tringale, and Pat Perez.
Here is the full leaderboard for LIV Golf Adelaide:
- 1. Talor Gooch
- 2. Anirban Lahiri
- T3. Pat Perez
- T3. Patrick Reed
- T3. Cameron Smith
- T3. Cameron Young
- T7. Dean Burnmester
- T7. Chad Schwartzel
- T7. Peter Uihlein
- 10. Dean Johnson
- T11. Abraham Ancer
- T11. Sergio Garcia
- T11. Brooks Koepka
- T11. Kokrak
- T11. Phil Mickelson
- T11. Kevin Na
- T11. Louis Oosthuizen
- T11. Henrik Stenson
- T11. Harold Varner II
- T11. Bubba Watson
- T21. Charles Howell II
- T21. Marc Leishman
- T21. Sebastian Munoz
- T24. Chase Koepka
- T24. Danny Lee
- T26. Bryson DeChambeau
- T26. Mito Pereira
- T26. Ian Poulter
- T26. Brendan Steele
- T30. Joaquin Niemann
- T30. Bernd Weisberg
- T32. Richard Bland
- T32. Thomas Pieters
- T32. James Piot
- T32. David Puig
- T36. Graeme McDowell
- T36. Carlos Ortiz
- T36. Lee Westwood
- 39. Paul Casey
- T40. Branden Grace
- T40. Scott Vincent
- T42. Laurie Canter
- T42. Matthew Jones
- 44. Median Morgan
- T45. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- T45. Matthew Wolff
- 47. Martin Kramer
- 48. Sihwan Kim