“I think right now it’s just perfect” - Brooks Koepka heaps praise on current LIV schedule 

Brooks Koepka recently played at the Masters 2023 and led the LIV Golf side on top with Phil Mickelson. Just before LIV Golf's next fixture in Adelaide, Australia, many of the LIV golfers came out with their views on the league's fixture.

In a press conference before LIV Golf Adelaide, Dustin Johnson said the fixture was now perfect as they would also get to play four majors.

Koepka added to his thoughts and came up with his views on the league's fixtures. He felt it was a perfect and good schedule for fellow golfers:

"I think right now it's just perfect. We've got 14 here and then four majors. 18 is a pretty good schedule.”

Another LIV golfer, Jed Morgan, felt the LIV Golf League fixture was shorter and had some time off in between and felt over time it would get better.

"There's obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating. Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row and getting some form that way. I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14," Morgan stated.

LIV Golf: Full schedule this season

Here is a list of all 14 tournaments and the venue details of the league's fixtures this season:

February 24 to February 26: LIV Golf Mexico (El Camaleon Golf Club)

March 17 to March 19: LIV Golf Tucson (The Gallery Golf Club)

March 31 to April 2: LIV Golf Orlando (Orange County National)

April 21 to April 23: LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)

April 28 to April 30: LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club)

May 12 to May 14: LIV Golf Tulsa (Cedar Ridge Country Club)

May 26 to May 28:LIV Golf DC (Trump National Washington DC)

June 30 to July 2: LIV Golf Spain (Real Club Valderrama)

July 7 to July 9: LIV Golf London (The Centurion Club)

August 4 to August 6: LIV Golf Greenbrier (The Old White Course)

August 11 to August 13: LIV Golf Bedminster (Trump National Bedminster)

September 22 to September 24: LIV Golf Chicago (Rich Harvest Farms)

October 20 to October 22: LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral)

November 3 to November 5: LIV Golf Team Championship (Royal Greens & Country Club)

LIV Golf: Roster

A total of 12 teams play in the LIV golf league. Here are the names of the teams and their players:

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (C), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Ripper GC: Cam Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (C), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (C) and Henrik Stenson (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson (C), Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (C), James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (C), Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia (C), Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

