“You probably need…”: LIV golfer frustrated with abrupt schedule

LIV golfer Jediah Morgan was seen as quite frustrated with the abrupt and short schedule of the Saudi-backed league.

Morgan recently spoke with news.au.com about the short schedule in the league and wished that things would change in the future:

"I think a lot of the guys would like to see it grow to 18 events, but that’s from a young guy speaking. Others might like 14. You probably need to play a few more events each year to keep yourself sharp."

Morgan at the 122nd U.S. Open Championship

Jediah Morgan felt that there was some time off in the league and that a good golfer needs a few tournaments continuously to gather form:

"There's obviously quite a bit of time off with the LIV stuff at the moment, which is a little bit frustrating. Part of being a good golfer is playing a few tournaments in a row, and getting some form that way."

Later on, he slammed the Official World Golf Rankings system and felt it was broken. However, he hoped that things would change and points would be awarded for playing in the LIV golf league.

"If they don't change that in the future, and LIV does everything right (to be awarded points) the world ranking system’s broken. It's actually already broken. It's already pretty screwed up."

Did LIV golfers earn points in the OWGR at the 2023 Masters?

The 2023 Masters was a blessing in disguise for the LIV golfers, 12 of the 17 LIV golfers who were invited to the prestigious tournament earned points in the OWGR.

Phil Mickelson at The 2023 Masters

Here are the LIV golfers' previous and current rankings in the OWGR.

Cameron Smith: CR - 5, PR - 6 Joaquin Niemann: CR - 24, PR - 25 Abraham Ancer: CR - 35, PR - 31 Brooks Koepka: CR - 39, PR - 118 Thomas Pieters: CR - 43, PR - 44 Patrick Reed: CR - 45, PR - 70 Talor Gooch: CR - 56, PR - 58 Harold Varner III: CR - 59, PR - 60 Dustin Johnson: CR - 70, PR - 69 Phil Mickelson: CR - 72, PR - 426 Jason Kokrak: CR - 93, PR - 87 Kevin Na: CR - 101, PR - 96 Louis Oosthuizen: Cr - 127, PR - 120 Bryson DeChambeau: CR - 162, PR - 155 Sergio Garcia: CR - 166, PR - 461 Charl Schwartzel: CR - 196, PR - 214 Bubba Watson: CR - 227, PR - 222

Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Brooks Koepka were the top gainers from the LIV Golf League side. Cameron Smith is still the top-ranked LIV golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Poll : 0 votes