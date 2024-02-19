Hideki Matsuyama reacts to winning The Genesis Invitational 2024 hosted by Tiger Woods - “One of my goals ever since I became pro”

Hideki Matsuyama won The Genesis Invitational 2024 on Sunday. The Japanese golfer carded a final round of 9-under 62 at The Riviera Country Club to finish at 17-under 267.

On the final day, he rallied from a six-shot deficit to take a three-shot victory over Will Zalatoris (69) and Luke List (68). He bagged the winner’s prize of $4 million and valuable 700 FedEx Cup points.

With the win, Matsuyama set another record. His ninth win on the PGA Tour saw him break a tie with Korea’s K.J. Choi for the most wins by an Asian-born male golfer. Despite the massive record, the 31-year-old golfer was more excited by the prospect of winning an event hosted by Tiger Woods. Following the win, the 2021 Masters champion said it was ‘one of his goals since he became a pro’ to win the Riviera-based tournament.

The PGA Tour star noted that he was a ‘little disappointed’ not to get a picture with Woods as the ace golfer left the field early with illness.

Speaking about winning The Genesis Invitational 2024 in his post-event press conference, Hideki Matsuyama said: (at 0:52)

"To win in this tournament was one of my goals ever since I became pro. And after Tiger (Woods) being the host that goal became a lot more bigger. A little disappointed that I wasn't able to take a picture with Tiger today."

Furthermore, the champion golfer noted that he didn’t think he could win coming into the weekend.

"No. I was not feeling comfortable with my ball striking. So, I was kind of thinking I'm going to have some couple of missed shots today but maybe that kind of worked out,” Hideki Matsuyama added: (3:50).

It is pertinent to note that Matsuyama has spent most of the last two years in rehab. The golfer, battling a neck injury, rallied from a six-shot deficit with a 9-under 62 at The Riviera Country Club on Sunday.

The Japanese golfer claimed his ninth time on the PGA Tour and became the Asian-born player with the most wins on the circuit.

Tiger Woods lauds Hideki Matsuyama on 'incredible' Genesis Invitational win

Woods didn’t complete The Genesis Invitational 2024 but he did watch the full event. The tournament's host was quick to laud Hideki Matsuyama for his incredible victory on Sunday. Following the conclusion of the event, Woods took to his X account to laud the Japanese star.

The 15x Major winner noted that he watched the event all day and dubbed Matsuyama’s comeback performance ‘truly special.’

"Congratulations to @hidekiofficial_on an incredible win at @thegenesisinv. I was watching all day and seeing a record breaking 62 and coming from six shots back is truly special," Tiger Woods wrote.

For the unversed, Woods withdrew from the Riviera event on Friday (February 16) citing illness. The 48-year-old played six holes in the second round, before pulling out of the field and returning home to rest. This was the ace golfer’s first official PGA Tour start since The Masters last April.