“Hovland robbed” – Fans react to Scottie Scheffler winning the 2022–23 PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Fans have reacted to Scottie Scheffler winning the 2022-23 PGA Tour Player of the Year award. He became the first golfer since Tiger Woods in 2007 to win the title twice in a row.

The last season of the PGA Tour was a roller coaster ride. Jon Rahm enjoyed a fantastic season, winning four tournaments, including a major, but fans believe he was probably penalized for joining LIV Golf. Beside Rahm, it was Viktor Hovland who dominated the golf course throughout the season. He won three PGA Tour events, including the season-ending Tour Championship.

On social media, people showed support in favor of the Norwegian golfer and stated he deserved to be awarded the 2022-23 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

The PGA Tour shared the news of Scheffler's award on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Scottie Scheffler is the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Player of the Year! He's the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods in 2007."

Expand Tweet

Fans flocked to the comments section, saying that Viktor Hovland was robbed of the award. They denounced the decision made by the PGA Tour, calling it "awful." One user wrote:

"Lol Hovland robbed , this is rubbish absolutley awful decision!"

Expand Tweet

"Fail. Viktor Hovland was the player of the year," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

"The PGA Tour had zero credibility, this just shows how corrupt and pathetic they’ve become…," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Poor Viktor. Simply robbed. Again. Won three times, won BMW, then Tour Championship by a mile while crushing Tigers record score. Secured the Ryder Cup win over Team USA. Not easy to be a european in the US," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comparison between Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland's performance on the 2022-23 PGA Tour season

Both Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland enjoyed a successful season on the PGA Tour. They both played in 23 tournaments and did not miss the cut in any.

Hovland won three official PGA Tour events, while Scheffler also won three tournaments but the latter's third victory was recorded at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which is an unofficial PGA Tour event.

Scheffler had 21 top-25 finishes, compared to Hovland's 18. In addition to winning two PGA Tour tournaments, Scheffler also finished runner-up in two tournaments. In the previous season, Scheffler earned 17 top-10 finishes, while Hovland had nine. The American golfer also topped the Official World Golf Rankings, while Hovland was ranked fourth in the world.

They both participated in all four majors and finished second in the 2023 PGA Championship. At the Masters, Scheffler fired four rounds of 68, 75, 71, and 70, good for a tie for seventh place, while Hovland finished in T7. They finished second in the PGA Championship.

Hovland ended up finishing in 19th place at the US Open, while Scheffler took the third place. On the other hand, Hovland placed T13 and Scheffler placed T23 at the Open Championship.

Scottie's lowest finish on the 2022–2023 PGA Tour was a T45 at the 2022 CJ Cup, while Hovland's worst performance was at the 2023 RBC Heritage, where he had to settle for a T59.