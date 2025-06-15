How did Brooks Koepka perform in R4 of the 2025 US Open?

Brooks Koepka once again failed to land a Major victory. Things did not work out in his favour at the 2025 US Open either. On Sunday (June 15), at the Oakmont, Koepka kick-started his final round with an even par, but he then ended up carding two consecutive bogeys.

Although he did card a birdie on the fourth, another bogey on the fifth halted his progress. He then carded two more birdies on the front nine to make the turn at even par for the day.

After carding two bogeys and one birdie on the back nine, Brooks Koepka finished his final round at 1-over. Here’s how he performed:

Hole 1 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 2 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 3 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 4 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 5 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 6 (par 3): 2 (birdie)

Hole 7 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 8 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 9 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Out: 35 (even par)

Hole 10 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 11 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 12 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 13 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 14 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 15 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 16 (par 3): 4 (bogey)

Hole 17 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 18 (par 4): 4 (par)

In: 36 (+1)

Total: 71 (+1)

Brooks Koepka shares disappointment about his Major run

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has faced a rough start to the 2025 major season. After missing the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship, the LIV Golf standout admitted the disappointment has taken a mental toll.

Koepka, who boasts nine PGA Tour wins and seven European Tour titles, has secured three PGA Championships and two U.S. Open victories. Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, he has added five individual wins to his resume. However, 2025 has not gone to plan.

Reflecting on his early exit from Augusta National, Koepka opened up about the emotional weight of the experience. He said (via Underdog Golf):

“From the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn’t want to be around me. It drove me nuts, it ate at me. I haven’t been happy. It’s very irritating.”

His first round at the Masters saw him post a 74, marred by six bogeys despite scoring four birdies. Day two offered flashes of hope with three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. But after an eagle on the back nine, he stumbled badly with a closing quadruple bogey, finishing at 5-over 149, missing the cut.

Hoping to bounce back, Brooks Koepka turned to the PGA Championship, but the result was similar. He struggled to find form, carding rounds of 75 and 76 to end at 9-over 151, once again falling short of the weekend. The third Major brought him no luck either.

