"It drove me nuts" - Brooks Koepka makes major revelation about mental battle following Masters disappointment

Five-time major champ Brooks Koepka had a disappointing run in the first two major tournaments of the year. With the third major having now kicked off, the LIV Golf star revealed that missing the cut at the Masters Tournament put him in a mentally challenging position.

Koepka is a nine-time PGA Tour winner and a seven-time European Tour winner. He has won the PGA Championship thrice and the US Open twice. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has since claimed five individual titles in the league.

This year, the Florida-born golfer missed the cut in both the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship. Speaking on his poor performance at Augusta National, Brooks Koepka said:

"From the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn’t want to be around me. It drove me nuts, it ate at me. I haven’t been happy. It’s very irritating."

During his first round at the 2025 Masters Tournament, Brooks Koepka opened with six bogeys and four birdies, carding 74 at the end of the day. On day two, he shot two bogeys and three birdies on the front nine.

On the back nine, the 35-year-old golfer shot two bogeys and an eagle. However, he closed with a devastating quadruple bogey and carded 5-over 149, missing the tournament’s cut line.

After the Masters, Koepka attempted to claim his first major title of the year at the PGA Championship but was no match for Quail Hollow Club. He carded 75 in his first round and 76 in his second round. He finished with 9-over 151, also missing the cut at the tournament.

How did Brooks Koepka perform in his first round at the 2025 US Open?

After suffering disappointments in the first two major tournaments of the season, it seems like Brooks Koepka is headed for redemption. He kicked off his first day at the 2025 US Open on a good note and is sitting in third place on the provisional leaderboard.

Koepka made par on all holes at Oakmont’s front nine except the par-5 fourth hole, where he shot a beautiful eagle. On the back nine, he bogeyed the par-4 10th and par-4 14th holes. He then closed with two back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th, carding two-under 68 at the end of the day.

Brooks Koepka is currently tied for third place with Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im. At the top of the leaderboard is J.J. Spaun, who has taken the solo lead with a 4-under 66 score. Meanwhile, Thriston Lawrence is in the solo second spot with 3-under 67.

Koepka is scheduled to tee off for his second round in the 2025 US Open at 12:18 p.m. local time. He is paired with Min Woo Lee and Justin Thomas, and the trio will tee off from the 10th hole.

