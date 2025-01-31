  • home icon
How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the second round of the International Series India? Leaderboard explored

By Julio Valdera
Modified Jan 31, 2025 23:20 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Getty).

The second round of the 2025 International Series India was played on Friday, January 31st at the DLF Golf & Country Club. Bryson DeChambeau continues to fall short of most expectations, while one of his LIV Golf colleagues is the new tournament leader.

DeChambeau carded three birdies and three bogeys (even par) to drop seven places on the leaderboard to T11. He is currently tied with teammate and local hero Anirban Lahiri.

International Series 2024 champion Joaquin Niemann is the new leader in India. Five LIV Golf players missed the cut, including one reserve.

2025 International Series India Round 2 leaderboard

Below is the International Series India leaderboard (top 50 only):

  • 1 Joaquin Niemann -6
  • 2 Ollie Schniederjans -4
  • Kazuki Higa -4
  • 4 Jose Toledo -3
  • Abraham Ancer -3
  • Justin Quiban -3
  • Eugenio Chacarra -3
  • 8 Chase Koepka -2
  • M.J. Maguire -2
  • Travis Smyth -2
  • 11 Anirban Lahiri -1
  • Bryson DeChambeau -1
  • 13 Danthai Boonma Par
  • Charlie Lindh Par
  • 15 Cameron Tringale 1
  • Soomin Lee 1
  • Sebastian Munoz 1
  • David Boriboonsub 1
  • Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 1
  • 20 Santiago De la Fuente 2
  • Jeunghun Wang 2
  • Wooyoung Cho 2
  • Joel Stalter 2
  • Julien Sale 2
  • Wade Ormsby 2
  • Taichi Kho 2
  • Gaganjeet Bhullar 2
  • Kevin Yuan 2
  • Micah Shin 2
  • Yeongsu Kim 2
  • 31 Jazz Janewattananond 3
  • Scott Vincent 3
  • Frederik Kjettrup 3
  • 34 Carlos Ortiz 4
  • Sihwan Kim 4
  • Maximilian Rottluff 4
  • Tomoyo Ikemura 4
  • Tatsunori Shogenji 4
  • Prom Meesawat 4
  • Kartik Singh (a) 4
  • Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij 4
  • 42 Steve Lewton 5
  • Ajeetesh Sandhu 5
  • Scott Hend 5
  • Rahil Gangjee 5
  • David Horsey 5
  • Lawry Flynn 5
  • Poosit Supupramai 5
  • Jaewoong Eom 5
  • Tanapat Pichaikool 5
Bryson DeChambeau, 2025 International Series India (Image via Getty).

Joaquin Niemann's performance in the second round of the International Series India included an eagle and two birdies with no bogeys (4-under). The Chilean is two shots ahead of the two players tied for second place.

Niemann said (via the official Asian Tour website):

"You know, it’s a tough course. You gotta hit your tee shots, you gotta hit your lines. And, you know, anything can happen until the last fall. So yeah, I mean, I am just happy to be in this good situation going into the weekend. And there is a lot of good golf to play."

After the second round, the event made the cut. LIV Golfers Harold Varner III, Andy Ogletree, Paul Casey and Cale Surratt missed the cut, as did reserve player John Catlin.

