How does Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul’s nine holes playoff at Maybank Championship rank among the longest rounds in LPGA history?

The 2023 LPGA Tour Maybank Championship took golfers to play 81 holes to finally determine the winner of the tournament. Celine Boutier finished in a tie with Atthaya Thitikul after the four rounds of the tournament on Sunday. They further competed in a playoff to determine the winner of the competition.

The playoff went for nine holes before Boutier made a birdie and took home the trophy of the prestigious tournament. It was the second-longest playoff in the history of golf. The longest playoff on the ladies tour was recorded in 1972.

Here are the four longest playoffs of the LPGA Tour.

#1 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open - 10 holes

The 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open was held between Jo Ann Prentice, Sandra Palmer and Kathy Whitworth. The tournament ended with three ladies finishing in a tie at 210. They competed in a playoff to determine the winner but the game continued till the 10th hole.

Whitworth was eliminated on the third hole but other golfers played till the 10th hole when finally Palmer made a three-putt and Jo made a four-foot birdie.

Jo Ann Prentice defeated Palmer and Whitworth to win the tournament.

#2 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship - 9 holes

This week's LPGA Maybank Championship had one of the longest playoffs in the history of the LPGA Tour. Atthiya Thitikul and Celine Boutier finished with a score of under 21. They competed in an incredible playoff, which continued till the ninth hole before Boutier made a birdie and won the tournament.

#3 2012 Kingsman Championship - 9 holes

During the 2012 Kingsman Championship, Jiyai Shin and Paula Creamer finished in a tie after 72 holes and competed in a playoff. They began playing on the 4-par 18th hole and played over and over again until the darkness took over and the game was suspended for the day.

Both the golfers returned the next morning and again played on the ninth hole before Shin registered a victory after Creamer made a bogey.

#4 2018 Ana Inspiration - 8 holes

One of the longest playoffs in the history of the LPGA Tour took place at the 2018 Ana Inspiration tournament. After playing on the 72 holes, Pernilla Lindberg, Inbee Park, and Jennifer Song finished in a tie and played in a playoff.

The tournament took place at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage California and the playoff was held on the par 5 18th hole of the golf course. Song was then eliminated on the third and the other two golfers continued playing. The play was suspended due to darkness and the next day Lindberg made a birdie and won the tournament.