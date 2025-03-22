How did Charlie Woods, Kai Trump, perform during the third round of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley?

The Junior Invitational is currently going on at the Sage Valley Golf Club. Golf legend Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, and President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, are both playing in the event.

Ad

The Junior Invitational is one of the most prestigious competitive junior golf events. The field this year features 36 boys and 24 girls, and there will be two winners– one from each field. The defending champions are Giovanni Daniele Binaghi and Asterisk Talley, and they are also competing in the event this year.

In the second round of the Junior Invitational, Charlie Woods shot a 73 and moved to 27th position. In the third round, the 82-time PGA Tour winner’s son made four birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. He finished the round with eight-over and moved two spots ahead to 25th position.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Kai Trump carded four birdies and shot a 79 in the first round of the Junior Invitational, which put her in last place 24th. On day three, Trump didn’t fare any better as she made eight bogeys and two double bogeys to card an 83 at the end of the round. She is still in last place with a 35-over score.

In the boys field, Joshua Bai is at the top of the leaderboard with 11-under. Two strokes behind him is Jackson Byrd at nine-under and Miles Russell at seven-under.

Ad

Aphrodite Deng is leading the girls field with a score of eight-under, while Pimpisa Rubrong and Scarlett Schremmer are tied for T2 with four-under each.

Junior Invitational leaderboard after round three

Here’s a look at the top golfers in each field for the 2025 Junior Invitational's third round:

Boys field

1: Joshua Bai (-11)

2: Jackson Byrd (-9)

3: Miles Russell (-7)

4: Hugo Le Goff (-6)

T5: Mason Howell (-4)

T5: Luke Colton (-4)

T7: Kris Kim (-3)

T7: Robby Turnbull (-3)

9: Carson Bertagnole (-2)

T10: Will Hartman (-1)

T10: Lev Grinberg (-1)

T12: Michael Riebe (E)

T12: Tyler Watts (E)

T12: Logan Reilly (E)

T15: Giovanni Binaghi (+1)

T15: Oscar Couilleau (+1)

T15: Henry Guan (+1)

T18: John Daniel Culbreth (+3)

T18: Tyler Mawhinney (+3)

T20: Le Khanh Hung (+4)

T20: Dan Hayes (+4)

22: Nguyen Anh Minh (+5)

23: Kartik Singh (+6)

24: Ronin Banerjee (+7)

25: Charlie Woods (+8)

26: Pennson Badgett (+9)

T27: Joshua Kim (+10)

T27: Viggo Olsson Mörk (+10)

T27: Thanawin Lee (+10)

T30: Aidan Lawson (+11)

T30: Rayhan Latief (+11)

T30: Bowen Mauss (+11)

33: Hamilton Coleman (+13)

34: Trevor Gutschewski (+14)

35: Ben Bolton (+15)

36: Evan Pena (+19)

Ad

Girls field

1: Aphrodite Deng (-8)

T2: Pimpisa Rubrong (-4)

T2: Scarlett Schremmer (-4)

4: Yujie Liu (-3)

5: Soomin Oh (-1)

6: Anna Fang (E)

T7: Gianna Clemente (+5)

T7: Asterisk Talley (+5)

T7: Nikki Oh (+5)

10: Avery McCrery (+7)

11: Jude Lee (+8)

T12: Mia Clausen (+9)

T12: Sara Brentcheneff (+9)

T12: Sofia Cherif Essakali (+9)

T12: Louise Uma Landgraf (+9)

16: Amelie Zalsman (+11)

17: Alice Kong (+12)

18: Luana Valero Moyano (+13)

19: Sarah Hammett (+14)

20: Achiraya Sriwong (+15)

T21: Havanna Torstensson (+18)

T21: Natalie Yen (+18)

23: Elizabeth Rudisill (+23)

24: Kai Trump (+35)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback