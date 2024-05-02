Bryson DeChambeau is one of LIV Golf's top stars, but he has also become one of the most popular content creators among those associated with the sport. His YouTube channel is getting more and more visibility and already has more than 580,000 subscribers.

DeChambeau has said several times that part of the future of golf is on YouTube and during the press conference prior to LIV Golf Singapore, he again reflected on the subject.

On why he started his YouTube experience, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"I felt like there was a missing hole in the game of golf... I saw that market back in 2020, and I said, 'man, if the golf industry -- if golf could tap into that just a little bit, how many more followers we would get, how many more players we would get, how the game would just explode if we could just barely tap into a percent or a couple percent of that.'" [5:40]

He added:

"You just look at that, and the possibilities that come with garnering that type of audience is so unique that I thought it was not only important but necessary for someone to get involved with the social media space and create cool, unique, different content that allows this game to grow."

Asked about the importance he sees for golf on social media within the sport's ecosystem, DeChambeau said:

"It's definitely a changing landscape, and if we don't adapt and move towards that sort of model of I would say social media perspective and influencer model, I think golf could get left behind, and that's what I'm scared of, and I don't want that to happen."

Other insights shared by Bryson DeChambeau

The team captained by Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC, currently leads the team standing of the 2024 LIV Golf season. Naturally, the issue also took up space during the press conference.

"We've got a great bunch of guys over here at the Crushers," DeChambeau said, "and very lucky to have picked them early on, and we've stuck together like glue, Gorilla Glue I would say. They're just solid people." [2:02]

"More importantly, yes, we golf great and we do really well on the golf course, but they're just a great bunch of guys to hang out with and they're great family men. That's really what I appreciate about those individuals."

In addition to DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri make up the Crushers GC team. The team is ranked first in the season thanks to two wins, one second place and three other Top 8 finishes in six tournaments.

During the past season, Crushers GC won the annual team competition by winning the Team Championship title at Trump National Doral.