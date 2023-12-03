“How good is LIV” – Fans react as LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann wins 2023 Australian Open in play-off

Fans reacted to LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann winning the 2023 Australian Open, after defeating Japanese golfer Rikuya Hoshino in a play-off. They finished in a tie with a score of under 14 after four rounds and played in a sudden-death playoff.

They both made birdies on the first two holes of the playoff and then the LIV golfer registered a victory with an eagle on the next hole.

DP World Tour shared Joaquin's final eagle shot on its X account with a caption saying:

"An eagle on the second play-off hole sealed the win for @joaconiemann."

However, fans were surprised to see the LIV golfer win the tournament. One user commented:

"How good is Liv"

"Live and let liv!" commented another fan.

"But I was told by pgat fangirls that LIV players aren’t competitive anymore?" wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Min Woo Lee, the tournament's third-round leader, finished in third place, followed by Laurie Canter, who settled for fourth place in a tie with Grant Forrest and Adam Scott. Lucas Herbert settled in seventh place.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open:

1 Niemann J. -14

2 Hoshino R. -14

3 Lee M. -12

T4 Canter L. -11

T4 Forrest G. -11

T4 Scott A. -11

7 Herbert L. -10

T8 Brazel S. -9

T8 Fitzpatrick A. -9

T8 Hisatsune R. -9

T8 Katsuragawa Y. -9

T8 Levy A. -9

T8 Meronk A. -9

T8 Scrivener J. -9

T8 Suri J. -9

16 Rodgers P. -8

T17 Katich P. -7

T17 Smith C. -7

T17 Syme C. -7

T17 Vegas J. -7

T21 Ayora A. -6

T21 Baddeley A. -6

T21 Guan J. -6

T21 Mansell R. -6

T21 McLeod J. -6

T21 Stubbs J. -6

T27 Bland A. -5

T27 Block M. -5

T27 Galletti N. -5

T27 Leishman M. -5

T27 McBride K. -5

T27 Smylie E. -5

T33 Brereton D. -4

T33 Catlin J. -4

T33 Hopewell H. -4

T33 Horsey D. -4

T33 Jones M. -4

T33 Moscatel J. -4

Joaquin Niemann's career

Niemann is a Chilean golfer who currently plays on LIV Golf. He played on the PGA Tour before joining the Saudi Arabian circuit last year. Niemann had a successful amateur career and was ranked the number-one golfer from May 2017 to April 2018 before starting his professional journey.

Joaquin Niemann started competing in professional tournaments in 2018. He debuted at the Valero Texas Open, finishing in sixth place and then earning a special temporary member status on the PGA Tour.

He has won 10 professional tournaments in his career, two on the PGA Tour. His first Tour victory came in 2019 at the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier tournament. He registered a six-stroke victory in the tournament over Tom Hoge after playing four rounds of 65-62-68-64.

Niemann won the Genesis Invitational Open before parting ways with the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf.