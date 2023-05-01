How does Jon Rahm's '$14,462,840' earning season rank among the top earners? Highest earning seasons by golfers explored

Jon Rahm set a benchmark for winning the most amount of money in a single season on the PGA Tour. The Spanish golfer earned $14,462,840 in the 2022-23 season, breaking Scottie Scheffler's previous record of $14,046,910.
Rahm has won four events since the start of 2023. He received $3.6 million after winning the largest check at the Genesis Invitational Open. The 28-year-old golfer won $3.24 million at the Masters and $2.7 million at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and $1.44 million at the American Express tournament.
Jon Rahm's official tournament earnings are estimated to be over $48 million. Prior to Rahm, Scottie Scheffler held the record for most earnings in a single season.
PGA Tour's most money earned in a single season
Over the years, Jon Rahm has earned the most money on the PGA Tour in a single season. Scottie Scheffler, who earned $14,046,910 on the PGA Tour last year, is in second position.
Here is a list of the most money earned by golfers in a single season:
- 2023- Jon Rahm: $14,462,840
- 2022- Scottie Scheffler: $14,046,910
- 2023-Scottie Scheffler: $12,508,495
- 2015- Jordan Spieth: $12,030,465
- 2004- Vijay Singh: $10,905,166
- 2007- Tiger Woods: $10,867,052
- 2005- Tiger Woods: $10,628,024
- 2009- Tiger Woods: $10,545,465
PGA Tour Official Money Leaders over the years
The following are the PGA Tour money leaders over the years:
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler- $13,176,910
- 2021: Jon Rahm- $7,705,933
- 2020: Justin Thomas- $7,344,040
- 2019: Brooks Koepka- $9,684,006
- 2018: Justin Thomas- $8,694,821
- 2017: Justin Thomas $9,921,560
- 2016: Dustin Johnson $9,365,185
- 2015: Jordan Spieth- $12,030,465
- 2014: Rory McIlroy- $8,280,096
- 2013: Tiger Woods- $8,553,439
- 2012: Rory McIlroy- $8,047,952
- 2011: Luke Donald- $6,683,214
- 2010: Matt Kuchar- $4,910,477
- 2009: Tiger Woods- $10,508,163
- 2008: Vijay Singh- $6,601,094
- 2007: Tiger Woods- $10,867,052
- 2006: Tiger Woods- $9,941,563
- 2005: Tiger Woods- $10,628,024
- 2004: Vijay Singh- $10,905,166
- 2003: Vijay Singh- $7,573,907
- 2002: Tiger Woods- $6,912,625
- 2001: Tiger Woods- $5,687,777
- 2000: Tiger Woods- $9,188,321
- 1999: Tiger Woods- $6,616,585
- 1998: David Duval- $2,591,031
- 1997: Tiger Woods- $2,066,833
- 1996: Tom Lehman- $1,780,159
- 1995: Greg Norman- $1,654,959
- 1994: Nick Price- $1,499,927
- 1993: Nick Price- $1,478,557
- 1992: Fred Couples- $1,344,188
- 1991: Corey Pavin- $979,430
- 1990: Greg Norman- $1,165,477
- 1989: Tom Kite- $1,395,278
- 1988: Curtis Strange- $1,147,644
- 1987: Curtis Strange- $925,941
- 1986: Greg Norman- $653,296
- 1985: Curtis Strange- $542,321
Most Money Earned without a Victory in a Single Season
Cameron Young has earned the most money on the PGA Tour in a single season despite not winning a single event. In 2022, he won $6.5 million in prize money but did not win any of the events. Louis Oosthuizen, now a LIV golfer, earned $6.3 million in 2021 despite not winning a single event.
The following golfers have earned the most money on the PGA Tour without winning any tournament:
- 2022- Cameron Young: $6,520,598
- 2021- Louis Oosthuizen: $6,306,679
- 2014- Jim Furyk: $5,987,395
- 2023- Patrick Cantlay: $5,805,625
- 2018- Tony Finau: $5,620,138
- 2023- Jordan Spieth: $5,549,622
- 2021- Xander Schauffele: $5,240,653
- 2014- Sergio Garcia: $4,939,606
- 2023- Tyrrell Hatton: $4,875,594
- 2022-Collin Morikawa: $4,837,271
- 2014- Rickie Fowler: $4,806,117
- 2015- Henrik Stenson: $4,755,070
- 2019- Webb Simpson: $4,690,572
- 2023- Sahith Theegala: $4,572,248
- 2021- Scottie Scheffler: $4,505,589
- 2016- Kevin Chappell: $4,501,050
- 2013- Steve Stricker: $4,440,532