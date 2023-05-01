Create

How does Jon Rahm's '$14,462,840' earning season rank among the top earners? Highest earning seasons by golfers explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 01, 2023 15:20 GMT
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Spainiard Jon Rahm (Image via Getty)

Jon Rahm set a benchmark for winning the most amount of money in a single season on the PGA Tour. The Spanish golfer earned $14,462,840 in the 2022-23 season, breaking Scottie Scheffler's previous record of $14,046,910.

Rahm has won four events since the start of 2023. He received $3.6 million after winning the largest check at the Genesis Invitational Open. The 28-year-old golfer won $3.24 million at the Masters and $2.7 million at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and $1.44 million at the American Express tournament.

Jon Rahm's official tournament earnings are estimated to be over $48 million. Prior to Rahm, Scottie Scheffler held the record for most earnings in a single season.

PGA Tour's most money earned in a single season

Over the years, Jon Rahm has earned the most money on the PGA Tour in a single season. Scottie Scheffler, who earned $14,046,910 on the PGA Tour last year, is in second position.

Here is a list of the most money earned by golfers in a single season:

  • 2023- Jon Rahm: $14,462,840
  • 2022- Scottie Scheffler: $14,046,910
  • 2023-Scottie Scheffler: $12,508,495
  • 2015- Jordan Spieth: $12,030,465
  • 2004- Vijay Singh: $10,905,166
  • 2007- Tiger Woods: $10,867,052
  • 2005- Tiger Woods: $10,628,024
  • 2009- Tiger Woods: $10,545,465

PGA Tour Official Money Leaders over the years

The following are the PGA Tour money leaders over the years:

  • 2022: Scottie Scheffler- $13,176,910
  • 2021: Jon Rahm- $7,705,933
  • 2020: Justin Thomas- $7,344,040
  • 2019: Brooks Koepka- $9,684,006
  • 2018: Justin Thomas- $8,694,821
  • 2017: Justin Thomas $9,921,560
  • 2016: Dustin Johnson $9,365,185
  • 2015: Jordan Spieth- $12,030,465
  • 2014: Rory McIlroy- $8,280,096
  • 2013: Tiger Woods- $8,553,439
  • 2012: Rory McIlroy- $8,047,952
  • 2011: Luke Donald- $6,683,214
  • 2010: Matt Kuchar- $4,910,477
  • 2009: Tiger Woods- $10,508,163
  • 2008: Vijay Singh- $6,601,094
  • 2007: Tiger Woods- $10,867,052
  • 2006: Tiger Woods- $9,941,563
  • 2005: Tiger Woods- $10,628,024
  • 2004: Vijay Singh- $10,905,166
  • 2003: Vijay Singh- $7,573,907
  • 2002: Tiger Woods- $6,912,625
  • 2001: Tiger Woods- $5,687,777
  • 2000: Tiger Woods- $9,188,321
  • 1999: Tiger Woods- $6,616,585
  • 1998: David Duval- $2,591,031
  • 1997: Tiger Woods- $2,066,833
  • 1996: Tom Lehman- $1,780,159
  • 1995: Greg Norman- $1,654,959
  • 1994: Nick Price- $1,499,927
  • 1993: Nick Price- $1,478,557
  • 1992: Fred Couples- $1,344,188
  • 1991: Corey Pavin- $979,430
  • 1990: Greg Norman- $1,165,477
  • 1989: Tom Kite- $1,395,278
  • 1988: Curtis Strange- $1,147,644
  • 1987: Curtis Strange- $925,941
  • 1986: Greg Norman- $653,296
  • 1985: Curtis Strange- $542,321

Most Money Earned without a Victory in a Single Season

Cameron Young has earned the most money on the PGA Tour in a single season despite not winning a single event. In 2022, he won $6.5 million in prize money but did not win any of the events. Louis Oosthuizen, now a LIV golfer, earned $6.3 million in 2021 despite not winning a single event.

The following golfers have earned the most money on the PGA Tour without winning any tournament:

  • 2022- Cameron Young: $6,520,598
  • 2021- Louis Oosthuizen: $6,306,679
  • 2014- Jim Furyk: $5,987,395
  • 2023- Patrick Cantlay: $5,805,625
  • 2018- Tony Finau: $5,620,138
  • 2023- Jordan Spieth: $5,549,622
  • 2021- Xander Schauffele: $5,240,653
  • 2014- Sergio Garcia: $4,939,606
  • 2023- Tyrrell Hatton: $4,875,594
  • 2022-Collin Morikawa: $4,837,271
  • 2014- Rickie Fowler: $4,806,117
  • 2015- Henrik Stenson: $4,755,070
  • 2019- Webb Simpson: $4,690,572
  • 2023- Sahith Theegala: $4,572,248
  • 2021- Scottie Scheffler: $4,505,589
  • 2016- Kevin Chappell: $4,501,050
  • 2013- Steve Stricker: $4,440,532

